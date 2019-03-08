Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2019 | 7:17am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 24
A woman wears a mask that reads "Feminist Strike" as she takes part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A woman wears a mask that reads "Feminist Strike" as she takes part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A woman wears a mask that reads "Feminist Strike" as she takes part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 24
A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but they are not the same," she said. "Despite wars and the bad economy, we are trying to find some joy. We know the reality we live in so we do things we love to get out of a bad mood." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but...more

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but they are not the same," she said. "Despite wars and the bad economy, we are trying to find some joy. We know the reality we live in so we do things we love to get out of a bad mood." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
5 / 24
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo to illegally enter El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo to illegally enter El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo to illegally enter El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 24
People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
7 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 24
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 24
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 24
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 24
A boy plays with his toy pistol next to an Indian policeman standing guard in front of closed shops during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists against the arrest of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A boy plays with his toy pistol next to an Indian policeman standing guard in front of closed shops during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists against the arrest of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist...more

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A boy plays with his toy pistol next to an Indian policeman standing guard in front of closed shops during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists against the arrest of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
12 / 24
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 24
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 24
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 24
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 24
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing, McSally said she had been raped by a superior officer and felt "horrified" by how her experiences were handled. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing, McSally said she had been raped by a superior officer and felt "horrified" by how her experiences were handled. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 24
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
19 / 24
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
20 / 24
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
21 / 24
Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 24
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
23 / 24
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 07 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 06 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 05 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hit crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to Reuters witnesses, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.

Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama

Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama

Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast