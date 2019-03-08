A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but...more

A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but they are not the same," she said. "Despite wars and the bad economy, we are trying to find some joy. We know the reality we live in so we do things we love to get out of a bad mood." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

