Editors Choice Pictures
Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman wears a mask that reads "Feminist Strike" as she takes part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A boy plays with a ball as Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, walks home from school, in Gaza City. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. "We have things that look like famous brands but...more
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo to illegally enter El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy plays with his toy pistol next to an Indian policeman standing guard in front of closed shops during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists against the arrest of Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist...more
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing,...more
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia....more
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
