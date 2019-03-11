Edition:
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
People walk at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Carnival revellers play their piccolos during the traditional Morgenstreich parade through the streets of Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A view of a building during a second day of blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A protester walks away from the Roskomnadzor's office in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A Dalmatian is judged during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Protestors hold Algerian flags as they attend a demonstration against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on the Place de la Republique, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Horses graze in a field outside the Siberian village of Gladkovo southeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, arrives at the Shah Alam High Court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Young woman stands in front of burning tower made of wooden pallets during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
England's Brad Shields scores their eighth try against Italy during the Six Nations Championship in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Passenger Ahmed Khalid (L), who missed his Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 while connecting from Dubai, is received by his father Khalid Bzambur (R) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) as a teargas shell fired by police explodes behind him during a protest after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) summons Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Kashmir's moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) as a teargas shell fired by police explodes behind him during a protest after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) summons Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Kashmir's moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Tibetans shout slogans during a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Russia's Semen Elistratov in action as Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu collides with South Korea's Hyo Jun Lim during the men's 1000m semi final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Members of the Colombian civil defense work where a plane crashed in the Colombian plains province of Meta, San Martin, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Molina

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Protesters from the climate change pressure group Extinction Rebellion demonstrate by sitting in the road after pouring fake blood onto the ground outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Relatives of Palestinian Samah Mubarak, mourn during her funeral in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
An Afghan Hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
