Editors Choice Pictures
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Clothing and personal effects from passengers are seen near the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Guinness World record holder for solving a Rubik's cube with his feet Daniel Rose-Levine practices on solving it in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece....more
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Tibetans scuffle with police during a protest demanding that the United Nations (UN) urgently heed to the unresolved issues of Tibet outside the UN office in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detainees are seen on a truck after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
People carry the coffin containing the body of Mudasir Khan, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces on Sunday, during his funeral in Midoora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama...more
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cast member Danny DeVito lies down as he poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Dumbo" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man feeds food to dogs during the 'Brexit Dogs Dinner' protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Damage is seen in a supermarket after it was looted during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un casts his vote in the election for the Supreme People's Assembly in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A man is arrested by security forces after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian photographer Ueslei Marcelino has been named the 2018 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage of the migrant caravan, Brazil's presidential election, the World Cup in Russia and more.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
Flour fight
The streets of the small Greek town of Galaxidi disappear under clouds of colored flour in the annual tradition called the Flour War.
Venezuelans turn to looting amid blackout
Much of Venezuela, including parts of the capital Caracas, remained without power on Monday for a fifth day, crimping vital oil exports and leaving people struggling to obtain water and food.
Venezuela in the dark
Venezuelans struggle to get to work and go about their daily lives as a nationwide blackout stretches into its fifth day.
Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.