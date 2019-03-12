Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 12, 2019 | 6:55am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 17
Clothing and personal effects from passengers are seen near the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Clothing and personal effects from passengers are seen near the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Clothing and personal effects from passengers are seen near the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
2 / 17
Guinness World record holder for solving a Rubik's cube with his feet Daniel Rose-Levine practices on solving it in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Guinness World record holder for solving a Rubik's cube with his feet Daniel Rose-Levine practices on solving it in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Guinness World record holder for solving a Rubik's cube with his feet Daniel Rose-Levine practices on solving it in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 17
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece....more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 17
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
5 / 17
Tibetans scuffle with police during a protest demanding that the United Nations (UN) urgently heed to the unresolved issues of Tibet outside the UN office in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetans scuffle with police during a protest demanding that the United Nations (UN) urgently heed to the unresolved issues of Tibet outside the UN office in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Tibetans scuffle with police during a protest demanding that the United Nations (UN) urgently heed to the unresolved issues of Tibet outside the UN office in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 17
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 17
Detainees are seen on a truck after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Detainees are seen on a truck after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Detainees are seen on a truck after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 17
Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Relatives and friends of Sara Gebremichael, 38, a senior hostess and a crew leader on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, mourn at her house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Close
9 / 17
People carry the coffin containing the body of Mudasir Khan, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces on Sunday, during his funeral in Midoora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People carry the coffin containing the body of Mudasir Khan, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces on Sunday, during his funeral in Midoora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama...more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People carry the coffin containing the body of Mudasir Khan, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces on Sunday, during his funeral in Midoora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 17
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
11 / 17
Cast member Danny DeVito lies down as he poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Dumbo" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Danny DeVito lies down as he poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Dumbo" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Cast member Danny DeVito lies down as he poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Dumbo" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 17
A man feeds food to dogs during the 'Brexit Dogs Dinner' protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man feeds food to dogs during the 'Brexit Dogs Dinner' protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A man feeds food to dogs during the 'Brexit Dogs Dinner' protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 17
Damage is seen in a supermarket after it was looted during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Damage is seen in a supermarket after it was looted during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Damage is seen in a supermarket after it was looted during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 17
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un casts his vote in the election for the Supreme People's Assembly in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un casts his vote in the election for the Supreme People's Assembly in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un casts his vote in the election for the Supreme People's Assembly in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
A man is arrested by security forces after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is arrested by security forces after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A man is arrested by security forces after looting during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 11 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

Mar 08 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 08 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian photographer Ueslei Marcelino has been named the 2018 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage of the migrant caravan, Brazil's presidential election, the World Cup in Russia and more.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Flour fight

Flour fight

The streets of the small Greek town of Galaxidi disappear under clouds of colored flour in the annual tradition called the Flour War.

Venezuelans turn to looting amid blackout

Venezuelans turn to looting amid blackout

Much of Venezuela, including parts of the capital Caracas, remained without power on Monday for a fifth day, crimping vital oil exports and leaving people struggling to obtain water and food.

Venezuela in the dark

Venezuela in the dark

Venezuelans struggle to get to work and go about their daily lives as a nationwide blackout stretches into its fifth day.

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast