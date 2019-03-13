Editors Choice Pictures
Two new icebergs are seen after breaking off from the Grey glacier in Patagonia, Chile. Ricardo Jana/Courtesy of Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH)/via REUTERS
Former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a selfie after addressing the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Islamic state fighters and their families walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Meital Ben Ari, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm" pats Gary, a sheep with leg braces, at the farm which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/via REUTERS
A woman who was injured in air strikes lies in a hospital bed in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
\Cap Soleil ridden by Paddy Brennan during the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman holds her mobile phone as she stands amid flowers at the South China Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, Guandong province, China. Liang Weipei/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS
A combo shows people posing in front of a chalkboard with their qualifications and the length of time they have been unemployed, during a job fair in Chinchwad, India. Picture taken February 7. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers detain a Tibetan during a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
France's Matthieu Bailet in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pedestrian walks past a 3D drawing by a Syrian girl, showing scenes of conflict, ahead of an international peace and donor conference for Syria, outside European Union institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protestor during scuffles outside the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Workers are seen on "The Vessel" (R) comprised of 154 connected flights of stairs and 80 landings designed by Thomas Heatherwick and on "The Shed" arts center (L) at the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan's West side, in New York City....more
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A page of a flight crew operations manual is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase in the reflection of a stand window at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anielle Franco, sister of late activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, reacts during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro's Public Prosecutor's Office, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Kebebew Legesse, the mother of Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew Ayantu Girmay mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A hand is seen over the national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A racegoer at the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An attendee dressed up as Donald Trump takes part in an interactive exhibit at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference and festivals in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
