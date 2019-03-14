Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 24
Manafort defense attorney Kevin Downing talks to reporters after his client, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to about 3-1/2 more years in prison, totaling more than six years, for charges arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. election at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Manafort defense attorney Kevin Downing talks to reporters after his client, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to about 3-1/2 more years in prison, totaling more than six years, for charges arising from Special Counsel Robert...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Manafort defense attorney Kevin Downing talks to reporters after his client, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to about 3-1/2 more years in prison, totaling more than six years, for charges arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. election at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
3 / 24
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 24
Actor Lori Loughlin appears in this court sketch at a hearing for a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona Shafer Edwards

Actor Lori Loughlin appears in this court sketch at a hearing for a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Actor Lori Loughlin appears in this court sketch at a hearing for a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona Shafer Edwards
Close
5 / 24
A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
6 / 24
Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
7 / 24
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 24
Pete Kaiser of of Bethel, Alaska crosses the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. REUTERS/Diana Haecker/Nome Nugget

Pete Kaiser of of Bethel, Alaska crosses the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. REUTERS/Diana Haecker/Nome Nugget

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Pete Kaiser of of Bethel, Alaska crosses the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. REUTERS/Diana Haecker/Nome Nugget
Close
9 / 24
People enjoy good weather on the Lake Baikal covered with ice near the Siberian village of Listvyanka, in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People enjoy good weather on the Lake Baikal covered with ice near the Siberian village of Listvyanka, in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People enjoy good weather on the Lake Baikal covered with ice near the Siberian village of Listvyanka, in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
10 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on "drug trafficking on the southern border" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on "drug trafficking on the southern border" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on "drug trafficking on the southern border" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 24
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 24
A man walks past cars parked in Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks past cars parked in Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A man walks past cars parked in Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 24
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 24
A woman sells flowers in the Central Market in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A woman sells flowers in the Central Market in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A woman sells flowers in the Central Market in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
15 / 24
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
16 / 24
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 24
An anti-Brexit protester shouts "stop Brexit" outside the Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An anti-Brexit protester shouts "stop Brexit" outside the Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester shouts "stop Brexit" outside the Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 24
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Canada. The family who perished are from top right Prerit Dixit, Ashka Dixit, Gosha Vaidya, Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya and Anushka Dixit. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Canada. The family who perished are from top right Prerit Dixit, Ashka Dixit, Gosha Vaidya, Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya and Anushka Dixit. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
19 / 24
A student reacts while paying tribute to victims of the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A student reacts while paying tribute to victims of the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A student reacts while paying tribute to victims of the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 24
Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha performs a traditional dance with performers at Khon Kaen railway station during a visit ahead of the general election in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha performs a traditional dance with performers at Khon Kaen railway station during a visit ahead of the general election in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha performs a traditional dance with performers at Khon Kaen railway station during a visit ahead of the general election in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 24
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 13 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 12 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 11 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

Mar 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast