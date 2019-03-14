Editors Choice Pictures
Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Manafort defense attorney Kevin Downing talks to reporters after his client, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, was sentenced to about 3-1/2 more years in prison, totaling more than six years, for charges arising from Special Counsel Robert...more
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Actor Lori Loughlin appears in this court sketch at a hearing for a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mona...more
A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Paola Crary (R) meditates in a cat yoga class in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pete Kaiser of of Bethel, Alaska crosses the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. REUTERS/Diana Haecker/Nome Nugget
People enjoy good weather on the Lake Baikal covered with ice near the Siberian village of Listvyanka, in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on "drug trafficking on the southern border" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Buddhist monks enter a prayer hall at Rongwo Monastery in the largely ethnic Tibetan town of Rebkong, Qinghai province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past cars parked in Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman sells flowers in the Central Market in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An anti-Brexit protester shouts "stop Brexit" outside the Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of...more
A student reacts while paying tribute to victims of the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Eleven-year-old LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha performs a traditional dance with performers at Khon Kaen railway station during a visit ahead of the general election in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.
Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Duchess of style
Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.