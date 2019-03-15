Edition:
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Grieving members of the public following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Singers Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Smoke and flame are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester holds up a sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
School students take part in the global #ClimateStrike rally in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
New York City Police (NYPD) Crime Scene investigators work at the scene where, reported New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss, Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a meeting with servicemen of the special forces unit "Azov", part of the Ukrainian National Guard, during his visit to Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario. The family who perished are from top right Prerit Dixit, Ashka Dixit, Gosha Vaidya, Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya and Anushka Dixit. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Palestinian Heba al-Jenedy feeds stray cats as she shelters them at her house, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies at House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on oversight of the Commerce Department, in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A mourner touches the hand of one of the victims killed in a shooting at Raul Brasil School, during the collective funeral in Suzano, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
17-year-old Farhana Islam of Albert Einstein high school in Kensington, Maryland demonstrates with other high school students outside the U.S. Capitol building with the word "ENOUGH" written across her face during a walk out protest over a lack of U.S. federal government action and legislation on gun violence and school shootings in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Christina Koch of the U.S. reacts in a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Candle flames burn during a commemoration ceremony for the victims at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A mobile phone pierced by an arrow is pictured in Australia. A man blocked the arrow with his phone during a confrontation with another man armed with a bow and arrow. AAP Image/Supplied by NSW Police Force/via REUTERS
