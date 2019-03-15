Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of...more

Manant and Hiral Vaidya (at left in the picture) hold a photograph showing six members of their family who were among the 157 people who perished when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday, at their home in the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario. The family who perished are from top right Prerit Dixit, Ashka Dixit, Gosha Vaidya, Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya and Anushka Dixit. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close