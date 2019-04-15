Edition:
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
U.S. Senator Cory Booker wipes perspiration as he speaks at his Hometown Kickoff event, part of the senator's "Justice for All" tour, the first such national tour of his presidential campaign in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Novice nuns walk in line to receive food from people during the Songkran Festival at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Dominican divers help to recover the wreckage of a car during the search for a rental car presumed to have crashed with U.S. citizens Portia Ravanelle and Orlando Moore, who were due to return to the U.S. on March 27, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
A devotee smokes as he waits to perform during the annual Hindu festival of Gajan on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Members of the Presidential Regiment take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
A parked helicopter lies on its side, after an airplane crashed into it, while taking off in Lukla, Nepal. Ang Tashi Sherpa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Soldiers gather as they attend a ceremony ahead of the upcoming Indonesia's general election in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally during his visit in Villa del Rosario, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Hindu devotees join in a rally after applying colour on their body as they celebrate Lal Kach festival in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon after crashing during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, tries to catch his crane at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A relative of Palestinian teenager Mussa Abu Shalof, who was killed at the Israeli-Gaza border fence during a protest, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends an event where U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about United States 5G deployment in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures as he attends a sit-in protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Militia members take part in a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a coup attempt and National Militia Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem in action against French boxer Anne Chauvin during an official boxing bout in Royan, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Workers lay during a break as they prepare election materials before their distribution to polling stations in a warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A Hindu saint hangs on an iron hook as he performs during Charak Puja, a Hindu festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office building in Washington. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Tiger Woods celebrates with with his green jacket after winning the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
