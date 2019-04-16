Editors Choice Pictures
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen...more
Venezuelan Hildemaro Ortiz relaxes inside of an abandoned bus in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Officials carry election materials on a raft in a flooded area to be distributed in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS
A transparent cup containing what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world's first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, is seen during a demonstration at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, gives water to his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Fire fighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses with U.S. troops during a visit to Fort Bragg to meet with troops and their families in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take part in a Water Splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai ethnic group in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States walk across a bridge as they leave Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg kiss as they attend a rally to announce Pete Buttigieg's 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy in South Bend, Indiana. REUTERS/John Gress
Members of a traditional Sudanese band perform during a sit-in protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Penitents of Las Aguas brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Graffiti is seen on the Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists demonstrate during a Extinction Rebellion protest at the Shell Centre in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Western lowland gorilla Fatou eats a hard-boiled Easter Egg during a media event at the Zoo in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A runner tries to keep dry before the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Labourers work on the construction of the stage and setting where this year's Eurovision Song Contest shows will be hosted at the Expo Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hole in the wall of a house damaged by shelling during the fighting between the eastern forces and internationally recognized government is pictured in Abu Salim in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People offer flowers at the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at the Mansu Hill Grand Monument on the 'Day of the Sun', marking the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Devotees walk holding Chirags, traditional lamps, as a boy is carried by a devotee while celebrating 'Sindoor Jatra' vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sudanese demonstrators protest as they stand on a railway bridge near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Trump waves from the presidential limousine before departing Minnesota for Washington, DC at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sparks fill the air as Paris Fire brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
