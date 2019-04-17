Editors Choice Pictures
A view of the cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou in the background of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah...more
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Sudanese demonstrators try to beat a man who they think is a government agent, as soldiers try to take him out of the crowd in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant from Central America talks with his famiy by a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A mahout holds the chain of the temple's elephant during a ceremony as part of the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil new year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Voters mark their ballots at a polling booth during elections in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses inside her home, which is adorned with thousands of pieces of Royal Family memorabilia, in north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tulips bloom in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
A Sudanese demonstrator makes victory sign as she protests outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Servicemen of an Interior Ministry's special division take an examination to gain the right to join the ministry's 'Maroon Berets' elite unit near the village of Valowshchyna, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People gather near a statue of the Virgin Mary at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police confront students as they take part in a protest seeking the departure of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS
Venezuelan migrants wait while the rubbish truck unload at the garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Poppies are seen in full bloom during spring in Aleppo governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Migrants from Central America walk along a road during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
