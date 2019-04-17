Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 17, 2019 | 6:57am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A view of the cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou in the background of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

A view of the cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou in the background of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view of the cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou in the background of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 24
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS

U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
4 / 24
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 24
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 24
Sudanese demonstrators try to beat a man who they think is a government agent, as soldiers try to take him out of the crowd in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sudanese demonstrators try to beat a man who they think is a government agent, as soldiers try to take him out of the crowd in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Sudanese demonstrators try to beat a man who they think is a government agent, as soldiers try to take him out of the crowd in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 24
A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A bunch of roses placed near Notre-Dame Cathedral is pictured at sunrise after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 24
A migrant from Central America talks with his famiy by a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A migrant from Central America talks with his famiy by a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A migrant from Central America talks with his famiy by a river during a break in his journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 24
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
10 / 24
A mahout holds the chain of the temple's elephant during a ceremony as part of the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil new year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mahout holds the chain of the temple's elephant during a ceremony as part of the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil new year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A mahout holds the chain of the temple's elephant during a ceremony as part of the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil new year celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
11 / 24
Voters mark their ballots at a polling booth during elections in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Voters mark their ballots at a polling booth during elections in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Voters mark their ballots at a polling booth during elections in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
12 / 24
Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses inside her home, which is adorned with thousands of pieces of Royal Family memorabilia, in north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses inside her home, which is adorned with thousands of pieces of Royal Family memorabilia, in north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses inside her home, which is adorned with thousands of pieces of Royal Family memorabilia, in north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 24
Tulips bloom in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tulips bloom in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Tulips bloom in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 24
A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 24
Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Election officials wearing superhero costumes prepare ballots at a polling station during elections in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
A Sudanese demonstrator makes victory sign as she protests outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Sudanese demonstrator makes victory sign as she protests outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A Sudanese demonstrator makes victory sign as she protests outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 24
Servicemen of an Interior Ministry's special division take an examination to gain the right to join the ministry's 'Maroon Berets' elite unit near the village of Valowshchyna, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Servicemen of an Interior Ministry's special division take an examination to gain the right to join the ministry's 'Maroon Berets' elite unit near the village of Valowshchyna, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Servicemen of an Interior Ministry's special division take an examination to gain the right to join the ministry's 'Maroon Berets' elite unit near the village of Valowshchyna, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 24
People gather near a statue of the Virgin Mary at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People gather near a statue of the Virgin Mary at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People gather near a statue of the Virgin Mary at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 24
Police confront students as they take part in a protest seeking the departure of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Police confront students as they take part in a protest seeking the departure of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police confront students as they take part in a protest seeking the departure of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
20 / 24
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS

MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Venezuelan migrants wait while the rubbish truck unload at the garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Venezuelan migrants wait while the rubbish truck unload at the garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants wait while the rubbish truck unload at the garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 24
Poppies are seen in full bloom during spring in Aleppo governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Poppies are seen in full bloom during spring in Aleppo governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Poppies are seen in full bloom during spring in Aleppo governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
23 / 24
Migrants from Central America walk along a road during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Migrants from Central America walk along a road during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk along a road during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 16 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 15 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 12 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Early morning images of the still smoldering Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action

Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action

Thousands of environmental activists paralyzed parts of central London in a bid to force the government to do more to tackle climate change.

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the shell of the stone structure and its two main bell towers from collapse.

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast