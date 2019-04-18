Editors Choice Pictures
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of the local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A visitor jumps to pose for a photo behind a display at the the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from a papier-mache Easter egg during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The site of a bus accident is seen in Canico, in the Portuguese Island of Madeira. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs, at the demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah...more
People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of general election in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir state. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cardinal adjusts his hat as Pope Francis holds a Mass on Holy Thursday at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man on a boat collects plastic materials from dirty water in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman swims in the sea in front of Perch Rock Lighthouse in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest floor blue, forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Notre Dame Cathedral is seen after a massive fire in this satellite image in Paris. Courtesy Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Spilled asphalt is seen on a major road in the center of Taipei after an earthquake in Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the clergy take part in the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate election of Ekrem Imamoglu as mayor of Istanbul, outside the City Hall building in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Peru's former President Alan Garcia react after the announcement that Garcia died in a hospital after shooting himself, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine high school, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora,...more
The cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou is seen behind debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS
