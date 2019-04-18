Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of the local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of the local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of the local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
1 / 24
Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Special Counsel Robert Mueller arrives at his office in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 24
A visitor jumps to pose for a photo behind a display at the the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

A visitor jumps to pose for a photo behind a display at the the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A visitor jumps to pose for a photo behind a display at the the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Close
3 / 24
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from a papier-mache Easter egg during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from a papier-mache Easter egg during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from a papier-mache Easter egg during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 24
The site of a bus accident is seen in Canico, in the Portuguese Island of Madeira. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The site of a bus accident is seen in Canico, in the Portuguese Island of Madeira. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
The site of a bus accident is seen in Canico, in the Portuguese Island of Madeira. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 24
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs, at the demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs, at the demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs, at the demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
6 / 24
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
7 / 24
People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of general election in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir state. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of general election in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir state. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during the second phase of general election in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir state. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 24
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an "Opportunity Zone" conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
A cardinal adjusts his hat as Pope Francis holds a Mass on Holy Thursday at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A cardinal adjusts his hat as Pope Francis holds a Mass on Holy Thursday at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
A cardinal adjusts his hat as Pope Francis holds a Mass on Holy Thursday at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
11 / 24
A man on a boat collects plastic materials from dirty water in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A man on a boat collects plastic materials from dirty water in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A man on a boat collects plastic materials from dirty water in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 24
A woman swims in the sea in front of Perch Rock Lighthouse in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman swims in the sea in front of Perch Rock Lighthouse in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
A woman swims in the sea in front of Perch Rock Lighthouse in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 24
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 24
People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest floor blue, forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest floor blue, forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest floor blue, forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 24
Notre Dame Cathedral is seen after a massive fire in this satellite image in Paris. Courtesy Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Notre Dame Cathedral is seen after a massive fire in this satellite image in Paris. Courtesy Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Notre Dame Cathedral is seen after a massive fire in this satellite image in Paris. Courtesy Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Spilled asphalt is seen on a major road in the center of Taipei after an earthquake in Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Spilled asphalt is seen on a major road in the center of Taipei after an earthquake in Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Spilled asphalt is seen on a major road in the center of Taipei after an earthquake in Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 24
Members of the clergy take part in the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the clergy take part in the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Members of the clergy take part in the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate election of Ekrem Imamoglu as mayor of Istanbul, outside the City Hall building in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Supporters of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate election of Ekrem Imamoglu as mayor of Istanbul, outside the City Hall building in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Supporters of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) celebrate election of Ekrem Imamoglu as mayor of Istanbul, outside the City Hall building in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
19 / 24
Supporters of Peru's former President Alan Garcia react after the announcement that Garcia died in a hospital after shooting himself, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Supporters of Peru's former President Alan Garcia react after the announcement that Garcia died in a hospital after shooting himself, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Supporters of Peru's former President Alan Garcia react after the announcement that Garcia died in a hospital after shooting himself, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
20 / 24
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine high school, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine high school, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine high school, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
21 / 24
The cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou is seen behind debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

The cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou is seen behind debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
The cross and sculpture of Pieta by Nicolas Coustou is seen behind debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 24
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS

U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
U.S. Sailors stand at parade rest during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in Subic Bay, Philippines. Courtesy Benjamin F. Davella III/U.S. Navy/ via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 17 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 16 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 15 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.

London home filled with royal memorabilia

London home filled with royal memorabilia

British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.

Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Early morning images of the still smoldering Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast