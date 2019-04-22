Editors Choice Pictures
Blood stains are seen on a statue of Jesus Christ after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Cassanda Sadusky, survivor of the attack, looks at a line of crosses commemorating those killed in the Columbine High School shooting on the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they attend a mass anti-government protest outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A protester reacts at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator carries a rock during clashes with riot police officers in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Actors portraying Jesus Christ and Roman soldiers perform during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sudanese demonstrators use their mobile phone torches as lamps as they attend a mass anti-government protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A view from a Canadian Forces helicopter shows the flooded region of Rigaud, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces fire during fighting with Eastern forces in Ain Zara in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People look on as kites in various shapes fly in the sky during the International Kite Festival in Weifang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Central American migrant lies on a roadside as he gets help from paramedics due to dehydration during his journey towards the United States, in Mapastepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Flowers and a candle are left at the exact spot where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday, in front of Rome's Colosseum, in Rome. Andrew Medichini/Pool via REUTERS
A police officer kicks a canister at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Alaa Salah, a Sudanese protester whose video gone viral and make her an icon for the mass anti-government protests, stands in front of a mural depicting her in front of the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Climate change activists practice yoga on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport, as he arrives to spend Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club, in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago
Protesters hold signs which read "Barr" in reference to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, following the release of the Mueller report on U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
More than 290 people were killed and at least 500 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.
Remembering the Columbine massacre
It has been 20 years since two Columbine students stormed Columbine High School. a suburban Denver school, armed with shotguns and semiautomatic weapons, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
The blue forest of Belgium
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Mars in the desert
Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.