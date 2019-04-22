Edition:
Blood stains are seen on a statue of Jesus Christ after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Cassanda Sadusky, survivor of the attack, looks at a line of crosses commemorating those killed in the Columbine High School shooting on the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they attend a mass anti-government protest outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A protester reacts at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
A demonstrator carries a rock during clashes with riot police officers in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Actors portraying Jesus Christ and Roman soldiers perform during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Sudanese demonstrators use their mobile phone torches as lamps as they attend a mass anti-government protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A view from a Canadian Forces helicopter shows the flooded region of Rigaud, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces fire during fighting with Eastern forces in Ain Zara in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People look on as kites in various shapes fly in the sky during the International Kite Festival in Weifang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A Central American migrant lies on a roadside as he gets help from paramedics due to dehydration during his journey towards the United States, in Mapastepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Flowers and a candle are left at the exact spot where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday, in front of Rome's Colosseum, in Rome. Andrew Medichini/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A police officer kicks a canister at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Alaa Salah, a Sudanese protester whose video gone viral and make her an icon for the mass anti-government protests, stands in front of a mural depicting her in front of the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Climate change activists practice yoga on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport, as he arrives to spend Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club, in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Protesters hold signs which read "Barr" in reference to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, following the release of the Mueller report on U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
