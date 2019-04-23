Editors Choice Pictures
A wooden wheel stuffed with straw and set alight rolls down a hill during the celebration of the traditional 'Osterraederlauf' in Luegde, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Men throw water on women as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Britain's Prince Louis taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/via REUTERS
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An election official carries Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at a distribution centre ahead of third phase of general elections in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A protester holding her babies makes the victory sign during a demonstration in front of the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Chinese navy personnel attend an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in Qingdao, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People who live near the church that was attacked yesterday, leave their houses as the military try to defuse a suspected van before it exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Roseville High School student Dmitri Moua practices a dance routine in the backyard as his mother Bao Xiong looks on near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Courtesy of Pacific Legal Foundation/via REUTERS
A boy looks on as he stands in a queue with women waiting to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of the general election on the outskirts of Pune, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Two women pose for a friend as they take pictures amongst cherry blossom in Greenwich in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund fight for the puck during the third period in game six of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
People who live near the church that was attacked yesterday, leave their houses as the military try to defuse a suspected van before it exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A novice monk naps after getting his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Balinese Hindu man burns bull coffins remaining of Ubud royal family members during a cremation ceremony in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Relatives of victims react at a police mortuary, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Jewish worshippers cover themselves in their prayer shawls as they pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives to the hoop against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares walks before the start of a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Police officers work at the scene at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmeth
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Avengers: Endgame world premiere
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians
Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Earth from above
Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.
Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election
Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide.