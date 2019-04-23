Edition:
A wooden wheel stuffed with straw and set alight rolls down a hill during the celebration of the traditional 'Osterraederlauf' in Luegde, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Men throw water on women as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Britain's Prince Louis taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
An election official carries Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at a distribution centre ahead of third phase of general elections in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A protester holding her babies makes the victory sign during a demonstration in front of the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Chinese navy personnel attend an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in Qingdao, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
People who live near the church that was attacked yesterday, leave their houses as the military try to defuse a suspected van before it exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Roseville High School student Dmitri Moua practices a dance routine in the backyard as his mother Bao Xiong looks on near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Courtesy of Pacific Legal Foundation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A boy looks on as he stands in a queue with women waiting to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of the general election on the outskirts of Pune, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Two women pose for a friend as they take pictures amongst cherry blossom in Greenwich in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund fight for the puck during the third period in game six of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
People who live near the church that was attacked yesterday, leave their houses as the military try to defuse a suspected van before it exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A novice monk naps after getting his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Balinese Hindu man burns bull coffins remaining of Ubud royal family members during a cremation ceremony in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Relatives of victims react at a police mortuary, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Jewish worshippers cover themselves in their prayer shawls as they pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives to the hoop against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares walks before the start of a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Police officers work at the scene at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmeth

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
