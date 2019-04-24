Editors Choice Pictures
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly reacts after scoring a goal during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A rescuer carries a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of Libyan internationally recognised government forces pass near a damaged tank belonging to Eastern forces in Al Hira area, south western Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Indonesian army special forces soldiers perform martial arts during celebrations for the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka....more
Models pose backstage before Lenny Niemeyer show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child climbs on a bike to see an amusement park with an illuminated ferris wheel in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Nadia Murad and Amal Clooney react at the United Nations Security Council during a meeting about sexual violence in conflict in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An artisanal gold miner holds a gold nugget at an unlicensed mine in Gaoua, Burkina Faso, February 13, 2018. Picture taken February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Firefighters tackle a fire on a patch of moorland above the village of Uppermill, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A view shows a damaged section of Notre-Dame Cathedral, a week after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man mourns at a grave of a victim, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators and police confront each other during anti government protests in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote outside a polling station during the third phase of general election in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film The Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Inmates participate in a boxing tournament under the slogan 'With boxing gloves against drugs and aggression' at Sofia central prison, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang hoists a supporter's sign after speaking at a rally in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A train carrying protesters from Atbara, the birthplace of an uprising that toppled Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir, approaches to a train station as part of a symbolic gesture of support for demonstrators camped at a sit-in outside the...more
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m Steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
