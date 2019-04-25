Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A member of the 324 Squadron during the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
The body of eight-month-old victim Mathew is seen in Negombo, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Members of the police carry a demonstrator during the Extinction Rebellion protest at the Marble Arch in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Migrants are seen at the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in Tajora shelter center in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church, yells towards the graves during a mass burial for victims at a cemetery near the church in Negombo, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
An Iraqi Marsh Arab man fishes at the Chebayesh marsh in Dhi Qar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
An artisanal gold miner holds a gold nugget at an unlicensed mine in Gaoua, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A group of men purported to be the Sri Lanka bomb attackers is seen at an unknown location in this still image taken from video uploaded by the Islamic State's AMAQ news agency and received by Reuters via SITE Intel Group. AMAQ via SITE INTEL GROUP/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
An Indonesian army special forces soldiers perform martial arts during celebrations for the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A Venezuelan military deserter of the National Guard, who doesn't want to be identified, is seen in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
People inspect the family house of Palestinian assailant Omar Abu Laila after it was blown up and demolished by Israeli forces, in Az-Zawiya village, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Ibrahima, from Ivory Coast, works in the greenhouse owned by Juan Jose Bonilla, member of Spain's far-right party VOX, in El Ejido, near Almeria, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Dr. Ali Ertuerk, Group Leader at the Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research (ISD) at the Ludwig Maximillian's University, looks at a transparent mouse at his laboratory in Munich, Germany. Mr. Ertuerk and his team developed DISCO transparency technology which is used by scientists from diverse biomedical research fields to generate high resolution views of intact rodent organs and bodies, a milestone on the way to generate 3D-bioprinted human organs. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A Sudanese couple enjoys the shallow waters of the Nile River in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A girl refuses to have administered a cholera vaccination during a house-to-house immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Taylor Swift poses upon arriving for the Time 100 Gala celebrating Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Members of the Samaritan sect take part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Passover atop Mount Gerizim near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A woman burns incense near the grave of departed relatives in a cemetery southwest of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A Sudanese protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a national flag outside the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
