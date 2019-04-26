Editor's Choice Pictures

Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as a hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Volunteers from Switched...more

Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as a hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Close