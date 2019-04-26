Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A Sudanese girl with half painted face watches as protesters demonstrate outside the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Sudanese girl with half painted face watches as protesters demonstrate outside the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A Sudanese girl with half painted face watches as protesters demonstrate outside the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
One of three newborn white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured with its mother in La Pastora Zoo in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

One of three newborn white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured with its mother in La Pastora Zoo in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
One of three newborn white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured with its mother in La Pastora Zoo in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a briefing surrounded by her children George, Huck and Scarlett with children of members of the White House Press Corps and White House staffers at the White House for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a briefing surrounded by her children George, Huck and Scarlett with children of members of the White House Press Corps and White House staffers at the White House for Take Our Daughters and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a briefing surrounded by her children George, Huck and Scarlett with children of members of the White House Press Corps and White House staffers at the White House for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four bereaved baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Parents of Vethy Mamani Ramos, a university student and model, who was found dead under a bridge in La Paz on September 30, 2017 are seen at a cemetery in Colquencha near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Parents of Vethy Mamani Ramos, a university student and model, who was found dead under a bridge in La Paz on September 30, 2017 are seen at a cemetery in Colquencha near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Parents of Vethy Mamani Ramos, a university student and model, who was found dead under a bridge in La Paz on September 30, 2017 are seen at a cemetery in Colquencha near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Citizens of Stavtrup gather in the Holch Povlsen family hometown to commemorate three children the family lost in Sri Lanka bomb attacks, in Stavtrup, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS

Citizens of Stavtrup gather in the Holch Povlsen family hometown to commemorate three children the family lost in Sri Lanka bomb attacks, in Stavtrup, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Citizens of Stavtrup gather in the Holch Povlsen family hometown to commemorate three children the family lost in Sri Lanka bomb attacks, in Stavtrup, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS
Raoni Metuktire, a leader of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo, attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Raoni Metuktire, a leader of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo, attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Raoni Metuktire, a leader of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo, attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photographs of royal family members are displayed at the house of royal aficionado Fumiko Shirataki in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographs of royal family members are displayed at the house of royal aficionado Fumiko Shirataki in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Photographs of royal family members are displayed at the house of royal aficionado Fumiko Shirataki in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mariam Nabatanzi, 39, (red hair) a mother of 38 children, takes a family portrait with some of her children at their home in Kasawo village, Mukono district, east of Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Mariam Nabatanzi, 39, (red hair) a mother of 38 children, takes a family portrait with some of her children at their home in Kasawo village, Mukono district, east of Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Mariam Nabatanzi, 39, (red hair) a mother of 38 children, takes a family portrait with some of her children at their home in Kasawo village, Mukono district, east of Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as a hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as a hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Volunteers from Switched...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Abdul Aziz, who has been hailed as a hero for chasing shooter away, reacts inside the mosque as volunteers from the local community and members of the Muslim community renovate the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Volunteers from Switched On are helping to paint and renovate the building ahead of Britain s Prince William's visit tomorrow. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Spectators watch a performance during a parade, held by Russian servicemen, pupils of infant and primary schools, which is a public event to honour World War Two veterans and to mark the upcoming Victory Day, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Spectators watch a performance during a parade, held by Russian servicemen, pupils of infant and primary schools, which is a public event to honour World War Two veterans and to mark the upcoming Victory Day, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Spectators watch a performance during a parade, held by Russian servicemen, pupils of infant and primary schools, which is a public event to honour World War Two veterans and to mark the upcoming Victory Day, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Artist-provocateur Andres Serrano poses for a portrait in a gallery that houses his take on President Donald Trump with a new exhibit called The Game: All Things Trump in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Artist-provocateur Andres Serrano poses for a portrait in a gallery that houses his take on President Donald Trump with a new exhibit called The Game: All Things Trump in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Artist-provocateur Andres Serrano poses for a portrait in a gallery that houses his take on President Donald Trump with a new exhibit called The Game: All Things Trump in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Turkana warriors pass by a skull of a Dassenach warrior who was, according to a Turkana warrior, killed when he tried to ambush Turkana cattle herders in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana warriors pass by a skull of a Dassenach warrior who was, according to a Turkana warrior, killed when he tried to ambush Turkana cattle herders in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Turkana warriors pass by a skull of a Dassenach warrior who was, according to a Turkana warrior, killed when he tried to ambush Turkana cattle herders in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during the match against Manchester City in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during the match against Manchester City in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during the match against Manchester City in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An Indigenous man takes part in a protest to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An Indigenous man takes part in a protest to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
An Indigenous man takes part in a protest to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Partying university students wearing togas take shelter from the rain under a large tarpaulin in Coimbra, Portugal. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Partying university students wearing togas take shelter from the rain under a large tarpaulin in Coimbra, Portugal. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Partying university students wearing togas take shelter from the rain under a large tarpaulin in Coimbra, Portugal. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China during the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China during the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China during the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People wait as SAS pilots go on strike at Oslo Airport in Gardermoen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS

People wait as SAS pilots go on strike at Oslo Airport in Gardermoen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
People wait as SAS pilots go on strike at Oslo Airport in Gardermoen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
