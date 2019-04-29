Editor's Choice Pictures
A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A cyclist steers down the narrow handrail of a stairway on Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A police officer inspects the site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) kisses his wife Begona Gomez while celebrating the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighbourhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Stop HS2 and Extinction Rebellion protesters sit by a tent near a development site for the High Speed 2 rail in Harefield, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Smoke from a fire is seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain in this picture obtained from social media. JONATHAN EDGAR/via REUTERS
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A car, allegedly used by the gunman who killed one at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, is pictured, few hundred feet from the Interstate 15 off-ramp north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake", for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis
Barcelona players celebrate after the match in during Women's Champions League, Semi Final Second Leg play in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A protester reacts to tear gas canisters fired by police at a demonstration during the Act XXIV (the 24th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a luncheon with Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency...more
A baby, who has been relocated to a school building due to an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants on the east coast of Sri Lanka, is seen covered with a sari as it is held by a woman in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman is comforted after her shack was destroyed in a fire at a slum in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A boat passes under the Tower Bridge during the London marathon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
