Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2019 | 6:55am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
1 / 24
A cyclist steers down the narrow handrail of a stairway on Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A cyclist steers down the narrow handrail of a stairway on Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A cyclist steers down the narrow handrail of a stairway on Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 24
Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Singer Amanda Palmer gestures with her ukulele at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
3 / 24
A police officer inspects the site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A police officer inspects the site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A police officer inspects the site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 24
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) kisses his wife Begona Gomez while celebrating the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) kisses his wife Begona Gomez while celebrating the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) kisses his wife Begona Gomez while celebrating the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 24
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
6 / 24
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 24
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 24
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighbourhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man helps a woman through a flooded neighbourhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighbourhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
9 / 24
Stop HS2 and Extinction Rebellion protesters sit by a tent near a development site for the High Speed 2 rail in Harefield, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Stop HS2 and Extinction Rebellion protesters sit by a tent near a development site for the High Speed 2 rail in Harefield, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Stop HS2 and Extinction Rebellion protesters sit by a tent near a development site for the High Speed 2 rail in Harefield, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
10 / 24
People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
Smoke from a fire is seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain in this picture obtained from social media. JONATHAN EDGAR/via REUTERS

Smoke from a fire is seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain in this picture obtained from social media. JONATHAN EDGAR/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Smoke from a fire is seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain in this picture obtained from social media. JONATHAN EDGAR/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
13 / 24
A car, allegedly used by the gunman who killed one at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, is pictured, few hundred feet from the Interstate 15 off-ramp north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

A car, allegedly used by the gunman who killed one at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, is pictured, few hundred feet from the Interstate 15 off-ramp north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A car, allegedly used by the gunman who killed one at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, is pictured, few hundred feet from the Interstate 15 off-ramp north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
Close
14 / 24
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
15 / 24
Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake", for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis

Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake", for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake", for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis
Close
16 / 24
Barcelona players celebrate after the match in during Women's Champions League, Semi Final Second Leg play in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona players celebrate after the match in during Women's Champions League, Semi Final Second Leg play in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Barcelona players celebrate after the match in during Women's Champions League, Semi Final Second Leg play in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
17 / 24
A protester reacts to tear gas canisters fired by police at a demonstration during the Act XXIV (the 24th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A protester reacts to tear gas canisters fired by police at a demonstration during the Act XXIV (the 24th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A protester reacts to tear gas canisters fired by police at a demonstration during the Act XXIV (the 24th consecutive national protest on Saturday) of the yellow vests movement in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
18 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a luncheon with Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a luncheon with Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a luncheon with Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
A baby, who has been relocated to a school building due to an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants on the east coast of Sri Lanka, is seen covered with a sari as it is held by a woman in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A baby, who has been relocated to a school building due to an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants on the east coast of Sri Lanka, is seen covered with a sari as it is held by a woman in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A baby, who has been relocated to a school building due to an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants on the east coast of Sri Lanka, is seen covered with a sari as it is held by a woman in Kalmunai. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 24
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 24
A woman is comforted after her shack was destroyed in a fire at a slum in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A woman is comforted after her shack was destroyed in a fire at a slum in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A woman is comforted after her shack was destroyed in a fire at a slum in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
22 / 24
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
23 / 24
A boat passes under the Tower Bridge during the London marathon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boat passes under the Tower Bridge during the London marathon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A boat passes under the Tower Bridge during the London marathon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 28 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 26 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 25 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters are camping out in Brazil s capital at the Terra Livre (Free land) camp to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit to New Zealand.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast