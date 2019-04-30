Editors Choice Pictures
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against government plans to privatize health and education services, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...more
Howard Kaye holds his daughter Hannah Jacqueline Kaye at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
U.S. President Donald Trump receives an honorary team jersey as he welcomes the Baylor University Lady Bears, the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Champions, in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A hat is seen in detail as a model presents a creation during the Cruise 2020 collection show for French fashion house Dior in Marrakech, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as 'red lake', for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Rev. Al Sharpton speak at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks for a ritual called Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor to report the conduct of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Migrants from Central America help to lower a stretcher with the body of Salvadoran national Jose Elias Villalta Benavides, who died of a heart attack while traveling atop a freight train towards the U.S., in Ixtepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de...more
People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg pauses while speaking during a news conference at the annual shareholder meeting in Chicago. Jim Young/Pool via REUTERS
A white whale wearing a harness is seen off the coast of northern Norway. Jorgen Ree Wiig/Sea Surveillance Service/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS
Children play outside a house, collapsed in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, at Wimbe village in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Afghan men attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Actor Lily Collins arrives for the premiere of 'Tolkien' at the Curzon Mayfair, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Giant male panda Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo prior to his repatriation to China with his mother Bai Yun, bringing an end to a 23-year-long panda research program in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man rides his bicycle near a fallen tree after heavy rains in the Estacio neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A bearded man with Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's appearance speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on April 29. Islamic State Group/Al Furqan Media Network/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Rozi Khan, 26, a waiter and a lookalike of Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage, who plays a character of Tyrion Lannister in the TV series 'Game of Thrones', poses for a photograph in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is greeted by his wife Jill as he arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall during his first public event since announcing his bid for the 2020...more
A general view shows a temporary facility for processing migrants requesting asylum, at the U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Two zebras members of the Vial Education Program in La Paz are seen at the Auquisamana park in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
