Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 1, 2019 | 7:35am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 25
2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 25
Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman, the military said on Tuesday. Indian Army/via REUTERS

Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman, the military said on Tuesday. Indian Army/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 25
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 25
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 25
Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration as part of the traditional May Day labor day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration as part of the traditional May Day labor day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration as part of the traditional May Day labor day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 25
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
A street vendor carries her goods as Indonesian police officers rest during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A street vendor carries her goods as Indonesian police officers rest during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A street vendor carries her goods as Indonesian police officers rest during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
8 / 25
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 25
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Close
10 / 25
A Sudanese street vendor sells tea as she holds her baby in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas.

A Sudanese street vendor sells tea as she holds her baby in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A Sudanese street vendor sells tea as she holds her baby in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas.
Close
11 / 25
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 25
A villager carries wood through maize fields flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, along the Mieze river near Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A villager carries wood through maize fields flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, along the Mieze river near Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A villager carries wood through maize fields flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, along the Mieze river near Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
13 / 25
Pedestrians cross a road nest to a self-propelled howitzer during a rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Pedestrians cross a road nest to a self-propelled howitzer during a rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Pedestrians cross a road nest to a self-propelled howitzer during a rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
14 / 25
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul shoots against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul shoots against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul shoots against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 25
A swallow flies above a rapeseed field in Poliez-Pittet near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A swallow flies above a rapeseed field in Poliez-Pittet near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A swallow flies above a rapeseed field in Poliez-Pittet near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 25
Morakot Phaophong, 47, sculpts the bust of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Morakot Phaophong, 47, sculpts the bust of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Morakot Phaophong, 47, sculpts the bust of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 25
A Canadian Forces member is seen in a mirror while riding in a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) through the flooded Constance Bay area in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Canadian Forces member is seen in a mirror while riding in a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) through the flooded Constance Bay area in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A Canadian Forces member is seen in a mirror while riding in a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) through the flooded Constance Bay area in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 25
Howard Kaye holds his daughter Hannah Jacqueline Kaye at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Howard Kaye holds his daughter Hannah Jacqueline Kaye at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Howard Kaye holds his daughter Hannah Jacqueline Kaye at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
Close
20 / 25
Seized ivory is seen before being destroyed at a waste management centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Seized ivory is seen before being destroyed at a waste management centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Seized ivory is seen before being destroyed at a waste management centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
21 / 25
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 25
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
23 / 25
Ajax fans watch their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Ajax fans watch their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Ajax fans watch their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
24 / 25
A woman looks through the window grills of her house in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A woman looks through the window grills of her house in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A woman looks through the window grills of her house in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 30 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 29 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 28 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Venezuela opposition calls for uprising

Venezuela opposition calls for uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro but there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership.

Top sports photos of April

Top sports photos of April

A selection of some of our top sports photography from April 2019.

Biden kicks off 2020 campaign

Biden kicks off 2020 campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden begins his bid for the 2020 presidency with stops in Pennsylvania, Iowa and South Carolina.

Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

A list of who supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and socialist President Nicolas Maduro in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis.

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

Calling themselves the Gaza skate team, a group of about 20 youth holds weekly training sessions overseen by two coaches, who watch videos on the internet to improve their skills.

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.

Emperor Akihito through the years

Emperor Akihito through the years

A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast