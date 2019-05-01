Editors Choice Pictures
An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello,...more
Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...more
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tear gas floats around masked protesters during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration as part of the traditional May Day labor day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A street vendor carries her goods as Indonesian police officers rest during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man helps a girl to climb onto a boxcar as they join other Central American migrants (not pictured) in the freight train known as "The Beast" during their journey towards the United States, in Ixtepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
A Sudanese street vendor sells tea as she holds her baby in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas.
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance...more
A villager carries wood through maize fields flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, along the Mieze river near Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Pedestrians cross a road nest to a self-propelled howitzer during a rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul shoots against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A swallow flies above a rapeseed field in Poliez-Pittet near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Morakot Phaophong, 47, sculpts the bust of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Canadian Forces member is seen in a mirror while riding in a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) through the flooded Constance Bay area in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Howard Kaye holds his daughter Hannah Jacqueline Kaye at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California. REUTERS/John Gastaldo
Seized ivory is seen before being destroyed at a waste management centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ajax fans watch their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman looks through the window grills of her house in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
