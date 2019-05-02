Edition:
Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Igor Russak
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS
U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election' on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election' on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The debris of houses destroyed in a landslide are seen in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

The debris of houses destroyed in a landslide are seen in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Madonna performs with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Madonna performs with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Liverpool with Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets during their Champions League Semi Final First Leg. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Liverpool with Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets during their Champions League Semi Final First Leg. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator aims a pistol next to a graffiti reading 'Fight until the usurper leaves' during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator aims a pistol next to a graffiti reading 'Fight until the usurper leaves' during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Dairy cows of the Norman breed stand in a field in Mesnil-Bruntel, near Peronne, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Dairy cows of the Norman breed stand in a field in Mesnil-Bruntel, near Peronne, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labor union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labor union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Japan's Emperor Naruhito waves from his vehicle upon arriving at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's Emperor Naruhito waves from his vehicle upon arriving at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift perform to open the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift perform to open the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Workers protest during a May Day rally in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Moch Asim/via REUTERS

Workers protest during a May Day rally in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Moch Asim/via REUTERS
Boys play near the 14th century Tawashi Mosque with a damaged minaret, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Boys play near the 14th century Tawashi Mosque with a damaged minaret, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
