Relatives of Kurdish prisoners who are on hunger strike, scuffle with riot police during a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Relatives of Kurdish prisoners who are on hunger strike, scuffle with riot police during a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent is seen during a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary facilities in Donna, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak in port near Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Micah George

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A 440-foot ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, SMV Freewinds, is docked under quarantine from a measles outbreak in port near Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Micah George
A statue of a chicken sits above the nameplate and near the empty seat of U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who was scheduled to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A statue of a chicken sits above the nameplate and near the empty seat of U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who was scheduled to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A peacock displays his plumage as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate during a sunny day at the Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A peacock displays his plumage as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate during a sunny day at the Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after cancelling plans to testify before the House of Representatives about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation in McLean, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after cancelling plans to testify before the House of Representatives about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation in McLean, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman climbs up the mountain after recovering items from her home after it was destroyed in a landslide, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A woman climbs up the mountain after recovering items from her home after it was destroyed in a landslide, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
A boy who is experiencing the life of a Buddhist monk by staying in a temple for two weeks as a novice monk, feeds a bird as it sits on his hat at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
A boy who is experiencing the life of a Buddhist monk by staying in a temple for two weeks as a novice monk, feeds a bird as it sits on his hat at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that U.S. Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that U.S. Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS
Madonna performs with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Madonna performs with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator aims a pistol next to a graffiti reading 'Fight until the usurper leaves' during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A demonstrator aims a pistol next to a graffiti reading 'Fight until the usurper leaves' during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Alex Reznik, 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lives in poverty and is supported by the NGO Hasdei Neomi, stands still at his home as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a ritual called Kenji-to-Shokei-no-gi, a ceremony for inheriting the imperial regalia and seals, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Police detain a protester after marching on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Dairy cows of the Norman breed stand in a field in Mesnil-Bruntel, near Peronne, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Dairy cows of the Norman breed stand in a field in Mesnil-Bruntel, near Peronne, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Protesters attend a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Boys play near the 14th century Tawashi Mosque with a damaged minaret, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Boys play near the 14th century Tawashi Mosque with a damaged minaret, in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
