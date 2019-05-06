Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

North Korean military conducts a 'strike drill' for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump engages with a member of the press while walking back to his apartment in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A ball of fire is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A woman dances with light at an event event called 'Catharsis on the Mall' in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Canelo Alvarez (white trunks) and Daniel Jacobs (black trunks) box during their WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight unification world championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Sudanese protesters dance during a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A Palestinian man sits on debris outside a building that was damaged in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Aerial view of the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. NTSB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Fans set off smoke bombs inside the stadium before the match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund in Bremen, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is crowned during his coronation in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai TV/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
People stand by caskets at the funeral service for the three children of CEO of clothing brand Bestseller, Anders Holch Povlsen, who were victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on April 21, at the Aarhus Cathedral in Aarhus, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Climate activists of the Extinction Rebellion group lay down and chant slogans demanding more actions from EU governments during the annual Open Day at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
An Egyptian archaeologist works on the sarcophagi at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Behnui-Ka and Nwi, dating back to circa 2500 B.C. near the Great Pyramids in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Britain's Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning the motorsport W Series race along side third placed Marta Garcia of Spain in Hockenheim, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
The brother of Palestinian militant Emad Naseer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, looks on as he has his face stained with his brother's blood during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Russian army Tupolev Tu-160 (R) and Tupolev Tu-22M3 fly in formation over St. Basil's Cathedral during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Finalnd's Joel Kiviranta in action against Sweden during the Euro Hockey Tour. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
People watch the funeral ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after their match against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Relatives of Palestinian Raed Abu Tair, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, mourn during his funeral in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A member of public sits behind officials as they salute while the motorcade carrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida drive past the Grand Palace during his coronation in in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, donning white robes, undergoes a purification ritual during a ceremony before being officially crowned in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
