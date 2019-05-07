Editors Choice Pictures
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds two brown bear cubs at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramadan, along the road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official Naturalization Ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in Massachusetts....more
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Empty gloves are seen at the side of a tray of Maryland Blue Crabs at Maine Avenue Fish Market which is the United States oldest fish market in continual operation since 1805, in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Containment and absorbent booms surround a Boeing 737 aircraft in the St. Johns River after the aircraft slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navyvia REUTERS
Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants attend the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People walk at El Chaparral border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday. They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
Over-the-top at the Met Gala
Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.
Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world
The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.
Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced.
Michael Cohen reports to prison
Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.
Childhood photos of Prince Harry
Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry as he announces his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy.
Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border
A surge in deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight with Palestinian officials reporting that Egypt had mediated a ceasefire on Monday ending the most serious spate of cross-border clashes for months.