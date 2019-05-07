Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 7, 2019 | 7:15am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds two brown bear cubs at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds two brown bear cubs at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Melina Avgerinou, caretaker at NGO Arcturos, feeds two brown bear cubs at a bear sanctuary in the village of Nymfaio, near Florina, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 24
Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Cardi B. arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry speaks after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 24
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
5 / 24
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 24
Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramadan, along the road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramadan, along the road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramadan, along the road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 24
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official Naturalization Ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official Naturalization Ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in Massachusetts....more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official Naturalization Ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 24
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 24
A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 24
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 24
Empty gloves are seen at the side of a tray of Maryland Blue Crabs at Maine Avenue Fish Market which is the United States oldest fish market in continual operation since 1805, in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Empty gloves are seen at the side of a tray of Maryland Blue Crabs at Maine Avenue Fish Market which is the United States oldest fish market in continual operation since 1805, in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Empty gloves are seen at the side of a tray of Maryland Blue Crabs at Maine Avenue Fish Market which is the United States oldest fish market in continual operation since 1805, in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 24
Containment and absorbent booms surround a Boeing 737 aircraft in the St. Johns River after the aircraft slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navyvia REUTERS

Containment and absorbent booms surround a Boeing 737 aircraft in the St. Johns River after the aircraft slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navyvia REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Containment and absorbent booms surround a Boeing 737 aircraft in the St. Johns River after the aircraft slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navyvia REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 24
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 24
Participants attend the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants attend the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Participants attend the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 24
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 24
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
18 / 24
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 24
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 24
People walk at El Chaparral border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk at El Chaparral border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
People walk at El Chaparral border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 24
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Billy Porter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 24
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
23 / 24
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 06 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 03 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 03 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday. They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.

Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced.

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry as he announces his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy.

Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border

A surge in deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight with Palestinian officials reporting that Egypt had mediated a ceasefire on Monday ending the most serious spate of cross-border clashes for months.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast