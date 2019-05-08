Edition:
A Palestinian holds his belongings from the rubble of his house that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A Vietnamese cosplayer poses as police officer character from the game during the League of Legends (LOL) Mid-Season Invitational 2019 play-in group stage, in GG Stadium, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
First lady Melania Trump watches 5-year-old Rocco Zachow-Rodriguez as he rides in a modified wheelchair created by a high school robotics team from Farmington High School in Farmington, Minnesota who attended an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the first lady's "Be Best" initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso in Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal against Barcelona with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg in Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
April Houston and Lara Martin hold signs while dressed as Handmaids in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion "heartbeat" bill at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers celebrates with catcher Josh Phegley after pitching a no hitter against the Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Coliseum. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest after a panel of judges dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, outside Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Volunteers work in front of a bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery constructed by the German army in the Normandy region, France, March 27. France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, the World War II Allied landings and the Battle of Normandy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the Macedonia square in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge greets people after launching the King's Cup Regatta in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Anfield is reflected in the window of a cafe before the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona, in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo celebrate with their children after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Gunshot damage to the window of a car that belongs to Mexican journalist Hector de Mauleon is seen at a crime scene where local media reported that at least one assailant was killed and another was wounded by de Mauleon's bodyguard after foiling their attempt to steal the vehicle, at La Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A rose is seen in front of a tombstone at the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, France. France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, the World War II Allied landings and the Battle of Normandy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
An Israeli policewoman looks at her phone as she stands in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, before a ceremony marking Memorial Day, which commemorates the fallen soldiers of Israel, at a monument in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
George Clooney arrives with his wife Amal at the premiere of "Catch 22", a limited series which he stars in and produced based on the book by author Joseph Heller, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Russian servicemen march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Inkatha Freedom Party agents are seen near a polling station ahead of South Africa's parliamentary and provincial elections in farm lands near Eshowe, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Su-34 military fighter jets fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, above a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Palestinian students play basketball inside their damaged school nearby a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Lenci, 10, a male lion looks out of a temporary transport cage in Tirana Zoo, Albania. Zhaku, Lenci and Bobby, three lions whose miserable plight in a private Albanian zoo stirred uproar and led the Albanian government to order their rescue, began their journey to a Dutch big cat center, from where they will hopefully be returned to the wild. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A general view of flares let off by Liverpool fans outside the stadium before their Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Barcelona, in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five-year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official Naturalization Ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
