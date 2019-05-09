Editors Choice Pictures
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the Fallen soldier at Latrun's armoured corps memorial site, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of an attack, a day after in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Thai officials dressed in traditional costumes feed oxen during the annual royal ploughing ceremony during the annual royal ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Workers are seen at the construction site of Panggong bridge over the Han river in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli against Ajax Amsterdam during their Champions League Semi Final Second Leg. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
A Palestinian holds his belongings from the rubble of his house that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Vietnamese cosplayer poses as police officer character from the game during the League of Legends (LOL) Mid-Season Invitational 2019 play-in group stage, in GG Stadium, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
First lady Melania Trump watches 5-year-old Rocco Zachow-Rodriguez as he rides in a modified wheelchair created by a high school robotics team from Farmington High School in Farmington, Minnesota who attended an event to celebrate the first...more
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso in Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
April Houston and Lara Martin hold signs while dressed as Handmaids in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion "heartbeat" bill at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest after a panel of judges dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, outside Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Volunteers work in front of a bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery constructed by the German army in the Normandy region, France, March 27. France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, the World War II...more
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the Macedonia square in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge greets people after launching the King's Cup Regatta in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters
Inkatha Freedom Party agents are seen near a polling station ahead of South Africa's parliamentary and provincial elections in farm lands near Eshowe, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Su-34 military fighter jets fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, above a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky in Red Square in central...more
Lenci, 10, a male lion looks out of a temporary transport cage in Tirana Zoo, Albania. Zhaku, Lenci and Bobby, three lions whose miserable plight in a private Albanian zoo stirred uproar and led the Albanian government to order their rescue, began...more
