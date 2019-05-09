Edition:
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the Fallen soldier at Latrun's armoured corps memorial site, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of an attack, a day after in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Thai officials dressed in traditional costumes feed oxen during the annual royal ploughing ceremony during the annual royal ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Workers are seen at the construction site of Panggong bridge over the Han river in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli against Ajax Amsterdam during their Champions League Semi Final Second Leg. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A Palestinian holds his belongings from the rubble of his house that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A Vietnamese cosplayer poses as police officer character from the game during the League of Legends (LOL) Mid-Season Invitational 2019 play-in group stage, in GG Stadium, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Ten elephants from Ayutthaya camp march in procession near the Grand Palace to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
First lady Melania Trump watches 5-year-old Rocco Zachow-Rodriguez as he rides in a modified wheelchair created by a high school robotics team from Farmington High School in Farmington, Minnesota who attended an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the first lady's "Be Best" initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso in Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
April Houston and Lara Martin hold signs while dressed as Handmaids in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion "heartbeat" bill at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest after a panel of judges dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, outside Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Volunteers work in front of a bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery constructed by the German army in the Normandy region, France, March 27. France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, the World War II Allied landings and the Battle of Normandy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the Macedonia square in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge greets people after launching the King's Cup Regatta in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Inkatha Freedom Party agents are seen near a polling station ahead of South Africa's parliamentary and provincial elections in farm lands near Eshowe, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Su-34 military fighter jets fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, above a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Lenci, 10, a male lion looks out of a temporary transport cage in Tirana Zoo, Albania. Zhaku, Lenci and Bobby, three lions whose miserable plight in a private Albanian zoo stirred uproar and led the Albanian government to order their rescue, began their journey to a Dutch big cat center, from where they will hopefully be returned to the wild. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
