Fireworks explode over Poklonnaya Gora War Memorial Park during celebrations of the Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Muslim men take a rest after attending Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A car parking collision is seen in the Mount Vernon area of Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions from reporters in front of a portrait of President Theodore Roosevelt after an event centered on a proposal to end surprise medical billing in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington....more
A missile is seen launched during a military drill in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Eintracht Frankfurt fans pose wearing masks of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex while holding a replica trophy outside the stadium before the Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt in...more
Actor Anne Hathaway reacts during a ceremony to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A survivor reacts during a special service and mass celebrated for the first time at St. Sebastian church for the souls of those who died on Easter Sunday bomb attack by Islamist militants, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Britain's Prince Harry holding a baby suit reacts next to Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
More than 1,000 guns and piles of ammunition from a Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Police Department/via REUTERS
People watch as Israeli Air Force planes fly in formation over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 71st anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel....more
Women, who according to the organisers are suffering from Thalassaemia, perform inside a running Metro train to celebrate the 158th birth anniversary of Nobel Prize winning poet Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An aerial view shows geological formations as recorded by NASA's IceBridge Operation near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. NASA/via REUTERS
A camerawoman walks through the new Apple Carnegie Library store during the grand opening and media preview in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Surveillance images provided in a U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions report show what is described as the North Korean vessel Wise Honest being loaded with coal in Nampo, North Korea in March 2018 (L) and later at Balikpapan Port Facility,...more
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A first white-handed gibbon infant born at the Skopje Zoo is seen with his mother in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
An Apple Store employee demonstrates an iPhone gimbal during the grand opening and media preview of the new Apple Carnegie Library store in Washington. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Riders wearing Andalusian outfits and women wearing sevillana dresses ride during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of an attack, a day after in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian uses a ladder to climb over a section of the Israeli barrier as he tries to make his way to attend the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West...more
A sparrow is pictured on a canon during the Victory Day celebrations at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
