Editor's Choice Pictures

Palestinians break their fast by eating the Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Devotees perform the 'Three Step One Bow' ritual ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Nasiru Savage, wearing a themed t-shirt, stands for a portrait before the final episode of Game of Thrones at a watch party in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kelli Thompson chants at the Alabama State Capitol during the March for Reproductive Freedom against the state's new abortion law, the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A family member of a soldier who died in the civil war, cries in front of the wall with war heroes names at the war memorial, during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the end of the armed conflict between Tamil Tigers and...more
Paola, an asylum seeker from Honduras, carries four year-old son Jesse as they wait in a ticketing line with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Bella Hadid poses at the screening of 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A worker prepares a display of Alium during the final day of preparations at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actors reenact a scene based on the Khmer Rouge regime tactics during the annual 'Day of Anger' where people gather to remember those who perished during the Communist regime's rule, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris holds her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator smokes marijuana during a rally called 'Cultivate your rights' against drug trafficking and in favor for the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Alain Delon receives his honorary Palme d'Or Award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People with vehicles wait in line in an attempt to refuel at a gas station of the state oil company PDVSA in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Sun rays hit the slopes of Mount Olympus, near the town of Litohoro, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Cast member Leyna Bloom poses during the photocall for the film 'Port Authority' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig after their match against Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden stand together onstage at the end of a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russian serviceman performs during a military parade marking the 316th anniversary of Russia's Baltic Fleet in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Buddhists pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand. Picture taken with long time exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas pose at the photocall for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A baby giraffe, born a month ago, named Gema, is seen during a presentation to the media and public at Buin Zoo, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
