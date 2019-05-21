Editor's Choice Pictures

Dilapidated structures are seen at the most affected war-torn area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines. The area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. Marawi was once one of...more

Dilapidated structures are seen at the most affected war-torn area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines. The area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. Marawi was once one of the most picturesque cities in the Philippines. About half of it is now charred concrete and skeletons of buildings, the effects of 154 days of air strikes and artillery by the military, and booby traps the rebels laid everywhere to keep them at bay. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

