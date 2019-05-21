Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A student supports her fellow plebes (freshmen) as they build a human pyramid to climb the 21-foot vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The midshipman who makes it to the top replaces the 'dixie cup' hat with a midshipman's hat, marking their class ascent to upperclassmen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A guest is seen on the red carpet through a rain-covered tarp at the screening of the film Frankie at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (right) plays peek-a-boo the son of guard Stephen Curry (center) Canon Jack during an awards ceremony after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A migrant looks out at the water, onboard the Sea Watch 3 German charity ship, off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. Nick Jaussi/Sea-Watch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Lori Lightfoot (R) kisses wife Amy Eshleman (L) in front of their daughter Vivian (C) after she was sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Dilapidated structures are seen at the most affected war-torn area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines. The area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. Marawi was once one of the most picturesque cities in the Philippines. About half of it is now charred concrete and skeletons of buildings, the effects of 154 days of air strikes and artillery by the military, and booby traps the rebels laid everywhere to keep them at bay. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Petra Nemcova poses at the screening of La Belle Epoque at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Greenpeace activists prepare to abseil down the facade of the BP headquarters in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A Kashmiri Muslim man reads the Koran inside the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute after an inauguration ceremony of newly joined members, with a monument to Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin seen in the background, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris squeezes the cheeks of a young man after she had him shake her hand instead of making a high-five while greeting supporters following her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with sleeping six-year-old son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, twins, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Pierre Lambert, the father of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, who has been in a deep vegetative state for more than a decade arrives with two monks at the Sebastopol Hospital in Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A man crosses the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Maria Adilia Peralta, who according to local media was arrested for participating in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government, embraces a relative after being released from La Esperanza Prison, in Masaya, Nicaragua.REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
An unidentified man climbs the Eiffel Tower, which had to be evacuated, next to a Paris fire brigade specialist in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Cast members Carol Duarte and Julia Stockler pose at the photocall for The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's Mataria district gather to eat Iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
