Editor's Choice Pictures

Protesters clash with police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Jury member Elle Fanning poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
College students work out at the sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker cleans paint thrown by unknown attackers at the facade of the Parliament building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream...more
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wire hanger used as sign of protest is pictured during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Larry the cat sits in the street, at Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cast members Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio pose at the screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The sun sets behind the remains of Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches (Gold Beach) in the Normandy region, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 96 years old, adjusts his beret as he attends an interview with Reuters in Ouistreham, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman wearing goggles takes part in a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Dilapidated structures are seen at the most affected war-torn area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines. The area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. Marawi was once one of...more
A displaced Syrian boy from the al-Ahmed family drinks water with the help of another family member in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Participants meditate during an event in The Gherkin in London's financial district on World Meditation Day, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police members stand guard during an anti-government protest in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's Mataria district gather to eat iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Brazilian soldiers of Armed Forces participate in a ceremony of the hoisting the national flag in front the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May grimaces during her speech on Brexit in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
A mobile police brigade (Brimob) officer holds a flower as he stands guard on a barricade during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in...more
A woman crosses a road outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
