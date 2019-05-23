Editor's Choice Pictures
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rusyidi Zain/ via REUTERS
Members of the United States Coast Guard Academy, graduating class of 2019, throw their hats during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for picture after an interview with Reuters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
Josephine Skriver poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gilberta Vasquez (R), mother of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, 16, who died few days ago in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas according to U.S. officials, reacts beside the other relative at her home in the village of San Jose el Rodeo, Guatemala....more
A woman crosses a road outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
College students work out at the Sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Larry the cat sits in the street, at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream...more
Natasha Poly poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), flanked by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), holds up Reuters aerial photos of encampments outside the border patrol station in McAllen, Texas, as she questions acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin...more
Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Royal Collection Trust staff pose beside some of Leonardo Da Vinci's anatomical studies at A Life in Drawing, the largest exhibition of Leonardo's work in more than 65 years, at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers use weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aisha, a law student, stands inside her house house in village Nayabans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police pass a police post that was destroyed during a demonstration outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, a rising party star who narrowly fell short of becoming the first female African American governor last year, speaks at the Center for American Progress (CAP) 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Indonesia plunges into post-election unrest
Demonstrations over the outcome of last month's presidential election gripped the heart of Indonesia's capital on Wednesday after an overnight face-off between police and protesters in which Jakarta's governor said six people were killed.
Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans
Protesters across the country rally against laws passed recently by Republican state legislatures that amount to the tightest restrictions on abortion seen in the United States in decades.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants
The Riverside Park Conservancy brings in 24 goats as summer interns to feast on invasive plants, while teaching the local community about conservation efforts in the park.
Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility
Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions
The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an attack by Iran.