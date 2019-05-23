Editor's Choice Pictures

Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream...more

Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a 'men's game'. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

