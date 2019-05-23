Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rusyidi Zain/ via REUTERS

Members of the United States Coast Guard Academy, graduating class of 2019, throw their hats during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for picture after an interview with Reuters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Josephine Skriver poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Gilberta Vasquez (R), mother of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, 16, who died few days ago in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas according to U.S. officials, reacts beside the other relative at her home in the village of San Jose el Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman crosses a road outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

College students work out at the Sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Larry the cat sits in the street, at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a 'men's game'. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Natasha Poly poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), flanked by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), holds up Reuters aerial photos of encampments outside the border patrol station in McAllen, Texas, as she questions acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on the 2020 DHS budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Royal Collection Trust staff pose beside some of Leonardo Da Vinci's anatomical studies at A Life in Drawing, the largest exhibition of Leonardo's work in more than 65 years, at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers use weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Aisha, a law student, stands inside her house house in village Nayabans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police pass a police post that was destroyed during a demonstration outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, a rising party star who narrowly fell short of becoming the first female African American governor last year, speaks at the Center for American Progress (CAP) 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

