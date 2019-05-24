Editor's Choice Pictures
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London. Fighting back tears, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more...more
Debris from destroyed homes is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Drone Base
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand among the graves during the annual 'flags in' ceremonies before Memorial Day as the president visits Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gay newlyweds walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eric McGeorge and Rachael Mattox collect their belongings off of their neighbors properties on Woodlawn Avenue following a tornado touchdown overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian
Afghan migrants wait for food distribution inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A general view of the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS show at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman enjoys a beer outside The Anglesea Arms which has been turned into a polling station for the European elections, taking place despite Brexit uncertainty, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Old Guard soldiers take part in 'flags-In', an annual event where a small American flag is placed in front of more than 240,000 headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rusyidi Zain/ via REUTERS
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for picture after an interview with Reuters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
Josephine Skriver poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gilberta Vasquez (R), mother of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, 16, who died few days ago in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas according to U.S. officials, reacts beside the other relative at her home in the village of San Jose el Rodeo, Guatemala....more
A woman crosses a road outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
College students work out at the Sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Natasha Poly poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Royal Collection Trust staff pose beside some of Leonardo Da Vinci's anatomical studies at A Life in Drawing, the largest exhibition of Leonardo's work in more than 65 years, at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
