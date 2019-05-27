Editor's Choice Pictures
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President s Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan May. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) gestures during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A European "yellow vests" protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fans react at Jurassic Park as the Toronto Raptors advance to the NBA finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Director Bong Joon-ho, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Parasite" (Gisaengchung), and Song Kang-ho react after te closing ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Aerobatic pilot John Klatt takes to the skies for practice ahead of the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan. Courtesy of Instagram @kantei, Prime Minister's Office, Japan/via REUTERS
World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of the 32nd Annual, and possibly final, Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs...more
A kid in a Spider-Man costume stands next to a ballot table for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Muslims perform Umrah around the holy Kaaba at the Great Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waleed Ali
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Newlywed gay couples kiss during a mass wedding banquet, one day after same-sex marriage officially became legal, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Clowns prepare to take part in a parade during Peru's Clown Day celebrations in Lima, Peru May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Kami Rita Sherpa, 49, a Nepali mountaineer, waves towards media personnel upon his arrival after climbing Mount Everest for the 24th time, creating a new record for the most summits of the world's highest mountain, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Polling station staff look on as Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister and leader of Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, gestures near the registration tables during the European Parliament election in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
Members of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu nationalist organization, show their self-defence skills with firearms at the concluding ceremony of a weeklong women's training camp on the outskirts of Ahmedabad,...more
A general view during the Monaco Grand Prix race in Monte Carlo, Monaco. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sri Lankan army soldiers search a house during a special cordon and search operation conducted by the military in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo and suburbs, five weeks after Easter Sunday bomb attacks, in Mattegoda, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Russia's Anastasia Potapova celebrates winning her first round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber in the French Open in Paris, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Staff of a funeral parlor load a casket containing the body of 2-1/2-year-old Guatemalan migrant Wilmer Josue Ramirez, who was detained last month at the U.S.-Mexico border but released from U.S. custody with his mother during treatment for an...more
