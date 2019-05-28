Editor's Choice Pictures
The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
The family of Tusla Tuliau pay their respect for service members in remembrance of Memorial Day at the Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
U.S. President Donald Trump drinks during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) takes a photo of a rocket fired by troops loyal to Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces in Lugansk region, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS
Employees are seen working on a production line of a factory manufacturing composite material products in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron falls on Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the game one of the Stanley Cup Final. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
A firefighter walks on the rooftop as others try to douse a fire that broke out at a wholesale market in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A girl blows bubbles at a hotel's garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A relative of an inmate reacts in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Parents arrive to participate in an emergency meeting at a school whose students were victims by a stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Muslim man walks after arranging the Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A member of bomb disposal team is seen through the protective gear as he works to defuse an improvised explosive devise in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy sits on his mother's back as she and others Muslim women pray during the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator arranges a burning barricade during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz waves as he leaves a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, and his wife Solrun Loekke Rasmussen during the European Parliament elections 2019 election party at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/ via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William celebrates Aston Villa's first goal against Derby County with former player John Carew at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Air Force Veteran Sabrina Weber of Alabama, hugs her service dog durning a moment of silence in remembrance of Memorial Day at the Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
An Egyptian fruit-bat pup suckles from its mother during an interview with Reuters at a laboratory in the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Union Berlin players celebrate after winning the Bundesliga Relegation Playoff against VfB Sttutgart in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini kisses a crucifix as he speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. troops take photos of U.S. President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
