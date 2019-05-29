Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Danielle Taulbee, 24, works to collect memorabilia from her grandmother's damaged house after a tornado touched down overnight in Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A migrant child disembarks a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Activists hold green handkerchiefs, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, during a rally to legalize abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
A forensic technician checks a body of a prisoner in a refrigerated truck at the Institute of Forensic Science after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
U.S. troops take photos of U.S. President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Reuters Pulitzer winners for International Reporting Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo pose for a picture inside Low Library at Columbia University in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Neighbors in Clayton, Ohio gather belongings after houses were damaged after a tornado touched down overnight near Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A man rests next to a decoration at China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A worker climbs on a clock while replacing lightbulbs above Times Square on the Paramount building in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A diver inflates a lifting bag attached to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni near Halkidiki, Greece. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel take part in a EU summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Members of Sudanese alliance of opposition and protest groups chant slogans outside an office block during the first day of a strike, as tensions mounted with the country's military rulers over the transition to democracy, in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Fisherman Jose da Cruz walks holding a sack filled with crabs he caught at mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from where it used to be, according to Cruz. "Nature is upset. ... In Antarctica, it's melting, nature is melting," he said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Roy Seligman of Nassau, Bahamas yawns as he waits his turn during the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A demonstrator arranges a burning barricade during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
People photograph nameplates after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg failed to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
An Iraqi shi'ite muslim girl places a copy of the Koran on her head during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action during his first round match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry at the French Open. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
