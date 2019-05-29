Editor's Choice Pictures
A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Danielle Taulbee, 24, works to collect memorabilia from her grandmother's damaged house after a tornado touched down overnight in Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A migrant child disembarks a U.S. Border Patrol bus at the processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Activists hold green handkerchiefs, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, during a rally to legalize abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A forensic technician checks a body of a prisoner in a refrigerated truck at the Institute of Forensic Science after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department, in Manaus, Brazil....more
U.S. troops take photos of U.S. President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters Pulitzer winners for International Reporting Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo pose for a picture inside Low Library at Columbia University in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Neighbors in Clayton, Ohio gather belongings after houses were damaged after a tornado touched down overnight near Dayton, Ohio. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A man rests next to a decoration at China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker climbs on a clock while replacing lightbulbs above Times Square on the Paramount building in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A diver inflates a lifting bag attached to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni near Halkidiki, Greece. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/via REUTERS
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel take part in a EU summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
Members of Sudanese alliance of opposition and protest groups chant slogans outside an office block during the first day of a strike, as tensions mounted with the country's military rulers over the transition to democracy, in Khartoum, Sudan....more
Fisherman Jose da Cruz walks holding a sack filled with crabs he caught at mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has...more
Roy Seligman of Nassau, Bahamas yawns as he waits his turn during the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A demonstrator arranges a burning barricade during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People photograph nameplates after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg failed to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An Iraqi shi'ite muslim girl places a copy of the Koran on her head during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action during his first round match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry at the French Open. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
