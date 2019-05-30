Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 30, 2019 | 7:25am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas. REUTERS/Nate Chute

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A boy looks at remote control tank toys next to the flags of China and the U.S. at a park in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates alongside the trophy and team mates after winning the Europa League Final in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike of the Christian motorcycle group 'Jesus Biker' as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Albin Mullan, 13, celebrates after spelling his word correctly while competing in the preliminaries of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A newborn orangutan is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Sunrise is seen over the Rio de la Plata river in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
An alpaca is chased down in a field near damaged properties, after several tornadoes touched down overnight, in Linwood, Kansas. REUTERS/Nate Chute

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
British actor Jim Carter poses during an interview with Reuters at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies at the murder trial of accused Serial killer Michael Thomas Gargiulo in Los Angeles, California. Genaro Molina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Employees inspect traffic signs during the production at a factory of KrasDorZnak in the Siberian village of Voznesenka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Plumes of smoke rise from a location, said to be Khan al Subul, Idlib province, Syria. White Helmets via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Relatives and friends of inmate, Cleison Silva do Nascimento, 25, react during his burial after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tommy Haugh climbs onto a rooftop to help to put up stars and stripes bunting to festoon the streets of Doonbeg village with U.S. colours ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to his golf course in the County Clare village of Doonbeg, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A woman and a girl walk while holding an umbrella after a storm as they walk along a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton accompanies Austrian motor racing great Niki Lauda's coffin out of St Stephen's cathedral in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Cast member Krysten Ritter poses at a special screening for Season 3 of the television series 'Jessica Jones' in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Hoshang Rostami (L), 24 and Jamshid Rostami, 26, (no relation) stand in a hall of a male residence block at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers, in Jutland, Denmark. Picture taken March 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against Germany's Yannick Maden at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Environmental activists from 'Campact' protest in support of German climate targets and against the climate policy of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, as an activist dressed as CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performs, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A local resident prays to mourn victims at the site where a stabbing occured in Kawasaki city, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
A Hungarian army boat passes under Margaret Bridge after a ship accident that killed several people on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
