Editor's Choice Pictures

A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas. REUTERS/Nate Chute
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A boy looks at remote control tank toys next to the flags of China and the U.S. at a park in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates alongside the trophy and team mates after winning the Europa League Final in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike of the Christian motorcycle group 'Jesus Biker' as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Albin Mullan, 13, celebrates after spelling his word correctly while competing in the preliminaries of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A newborn orangutan is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Sunrise is seen over the Rio de la Plata river in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An alpaca is chased down in a field near damaged properties, after several tornadoes touched down overnight, in Linwood, Kansas. REUTERS/Nate Chute
British actor Jim Carter poses during an interview with Reuters at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies at the murder trial of accused Serial killer Michael Thomas Gargiulo in Los Angeles, California. Genaro Molina/Pool via REUTERS
Employees inspect traffic signs during the production at a factory of KrasDorZnak in the Siberian village of Voznesenka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Plumes of smoke rise from a location, said to be Khan al Subul, Idlib province, Syria. White Helmets via REUTERS
Relatives and friends of inmate, Cleison Silva do Nascimento, 25, react during his burial after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Tommy Haugh climbs onto a rooftop to help to put up stars and stripes bunting to festoon the streets of Doonbeg village with U.S. colours ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to his golf course in the County Clare village of Doonbeg,...more
A woman and a girl walk while holding an umbrella after a storm as they walk along a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton accompanies Austrian motor racing great Niki Lauda's coffin out of St Stephen's cathedral in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Cast member Krysten Ritter poses at a special screening for Season 3 of the television series 'Jessica Jones' in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hoshang Rostami (L), 24 and Jamshid Rostami, 26, (no relation) stand in a hall of a male residence block at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers, in Jutland, Denmark. Picture taken March 26....more
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against Germany's Yannick Maden at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Environmental activists from 'Campact' protest in support of German climate targets and against the climate policy of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, as an activist dressed as CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer performs, at the...more
A local resident prays to mourn victims at the site where a stabbing occured in Kawasaki city, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Hungarian army boat passes under Margaret Bridge after a ship accident that killed several people on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
