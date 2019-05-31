Editor's Choice Pictures
An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Melodie Loya, 14, competes in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the NBA Finals in Toronto. Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
A passerby takes a photograph of an inflatable angry emoji during a protest outside the Facebook 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A newborn ring-tailed lemur clings to a branch at the zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday prayers, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Japan's Kurumi Nara at the French Open. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a hearing to convince a judge to dismiss charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, at U.S....more
A demonstrator waves a Honduran flag during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students wear masks with 'No Smoking' sign during an event to promote the World No Tobacco Day on May 31, in Linyi, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
U.S. Air Force Academy graduating cadets toss their caps in the air as the Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover at the conclusion of the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Israeli security and rescue personnel carry a dead body following a security incident in Jerusalem's old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledges the applause as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the 368th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A road submerged in the flood waters of the Arkansas River is shown in this aerial photo in Fort Smith, Arkansas. REUTERS/ Drone Base
A worker sleeps underneath an embroidery machine at a workshop in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A protester opens his arms after slipping through the police cordon during a protest outside of the Legislative Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A prop is seen as guests explore 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Northrop Grumman conducts a full-scale static fire test of the first stage of OmegA, the company's new intermediate/heavy-class rocket, in Promontory, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
A suspected Ebola patient stands behind a plastic screen at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A yacht sails past the breakwater and lighthouse at the entrance to Grand Harbour as a rainbow is seen after heavy rainfall at sunset in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An art light installation is displayed during Skopje light art district festival in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law
Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect.
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began over a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section at California's Disneyland Resort.
12 days of tornadoes
Images from the recent surge in tornado activity across the United States.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities
Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.
Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece
Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine life, including a rare endangered species of Mediterranean seahorse.