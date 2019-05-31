Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Melodie Loya, 14, competes in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the NBA Finals in Toronto. Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
A passerby takes a photograph of an inflatable angry emoji during a protest outside the Facebook 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A newborn ring-tailed lemur clings to a branch at the zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday prayers, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Japan's Kurumi Nara at the French Open. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a hearing to convince a judge to dismiss charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Honduran flag during a protest against the government plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Primary school students wear masks with 'No Smoking' sign during an event to promote the World No Tobacco Day on May 31, in Linyi, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
U.S. Air Force Academy graduating cadets toss their caps in the air as the Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover at the conclusion of the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Israeli security and rescue personnel carry a dead body following a security incident in Jerusalem's old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledges the applause as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the 368th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A road submerged in the flood waters of the Arkansas River is shown in this aerial photo in Fort Smith, Arkansas. REUTERS/ Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A worker sleeps underneath an embroidery machine at a workshop in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A protester opens his arms after slipping through the police cordon during a protest outside of the Legislative Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A prop is seen as guests explore 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Northrop Grumman conducts a full-scale static fire test of the first stage of OmegA, the company's new intermediate/heavy-class rocket, in Promontory, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A suspected Ebola patient stands behind a plastic screen at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A yacht sails past the breakwater and lighthouse at the entrance to Grand Harbour as a rainbow is seen after heavy rainfall at sunset in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
An art light installation is displayed during Skopje light art district festival in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
