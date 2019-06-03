Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Guardsmen faint as the Household Division rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final by defeating Tottenham Hotspur, in Madrid. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Walls of snow are seen beside as people ride on a bike during sunny weather on the St. Gotthard mountainpass road, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Former U.S. President Barack Obama high fives fans before game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Toronto. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Deers graze at 'Alatau Maraly' farm in Kasymbek gorge, Almaty region, Kazakhstan. Maral stags at this private farm undergo an annual cutting off their antlers to be sold to pharmaceutical companies. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Taylor Swift kicks a beach ball as she performs at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A participant runs through coloured powder during the Colour Run race in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage as Pastor David Platt prays for him at the McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Anti-government supporters throw flares towards police during a protest in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
An engineer stands under a base station antenna of 5G in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A Palestinian boy blows up a balloon to be hung over the ruins of a house that was destroyed in recent Israeli air strikes, ahead of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Cyclists ride the 'Space Bikes' attraction on the eve of the World Bicycle Day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A participant attends a regional tractor racing competition Bizon-Track-Show outside of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Jewish youth wave Israeli flags as they participate in a march marking 'Jerusalem Day', near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A spectator watches the fourth round match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Argentina's Leonardo Mayer at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
An attendee wears a U.S. flag tie with pins during the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Attendees walk on the illuminated runway following Alexander Wang's 'AW Collection 1' presentation at the Rockefeller Center in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Vehicles queue to enter Cikampek Utama toll gate as people head to their hometowns to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Karawang, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A serviceman is seen inside the Fort Alexander during a media tour, near Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian authorities plan to turn historic naval fortresses built on artificial islands in the Gulf of Finland into Russia's new tourist attraction. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
