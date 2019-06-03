Editor's Choice Pictures
Guardsmen faint as the Household Division rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final by defeating Tottenham Hotspur, in Madrid. REUTERS/Carl Recine
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Walls of snow are seen beside as people ride on a bike during sunny weather on the St. Gotthard mountainpass road, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former U.S. President Barack Obama high fives fans before game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Toronto. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Deers graze at 'Alatau Maraly' farm in Kasymbek gorge, Almaty region, Kazakhstan. Maral stags at this private farm undergo an annual cutting off their antlers to be sold to pharmaceutical companies. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Taylor Swift kicks a beach ball as she performs at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A participant runs through coloured powder during the Colour Run race in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage as Pastor David Platt prays for him at the McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-government supporters throw flares towards police during a protest in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
An engineer stands under a base station antenna of 5G in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Palestinian boy blows up a balloon to be hung over the ruins of a house that was destroyed in recent Israeli air strikes, ahead of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern...more
Cyclists ride the 'Space Bikes' attraction on the eve of the World Bicycle Day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant attends a regional tractor racing competition Bizon-Track-Show outside of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Jewish youth wave Israeli flags as they participate in a march marking 'Jerusalem Day', near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A spectator watches the fourth round match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Argentina's Leonardo Mayer at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
An attendee wears a U.S. flag tie with pins during the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Attendees walk on the illuminated runway following Alexander Wang's 'AW Collection 1' presentation at the Rockefeller Center in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vehicles queue to enter Cikampek Utama toll gate as people head to their hometowns to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Karawang, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/ via REUTERS
A serviceman is seen inside the Fort Alexander during a media tour, near Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian authorities plan to turn historic naval fortresses built on artificial islands in the Gulf of Finland...more
