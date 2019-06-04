Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Enthusiasts enjoy a ride on a vintage army vehicle during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man waits while they unload a truck of tomatoes before the 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) in Sutamarchan province in Boyaca, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby floats during an anti-Trump protest in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Worldwide Human Rights Movement poses in front of a mock tank on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, during a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on student-led demonstrations on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A member of Iraqi muslims dervishes of Sufis, puts a torch of fire into his mouth as he takes part in a ritual during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. greets the crowd after winning her fourth round match against Spain's Aliona Bolsova at the French Open. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Members of Russia's National Guard line up as Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A prop promoting the film 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is pictured on the roof of the Cinerama Dome theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Mason Trinca

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Members of the troop wait to enter on stage during the Romanes Roma circus show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A general view shows residents recovering their belongings at a street damaged in the aftermath of a flooding in the town of San Gabriel, in Jalisco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Officials are reflected in a musical instrument as they gather outside the Grand Palace to celebrate the 41st birthday of Thai Queen Suthida in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife First Lady Melania, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Britain's Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. Jeff Gilbert/Pool via REUTERS

The inside of a cross-border tunnel which Israel said was dug from Lebanon into Israel, is seen during a media tour organised by the Israeli military near Zar'it in northern Israel. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Sudanese protesters gesture as they chant slogans along a street and demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Thousands of people make Chinese traditional food Zongzi, or sticky rice bundles, to set the Guinness World Record of most people making Zongzi at the same time, ahead of the Dragon Boat festival in Yichang, Hubei province, China.The Chinese characters arranged by tables read, 'China Duanwu', in reference to the Chinese name of Dragon Boat festival. REUTERS/Stringer

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman works on gun cases in a factory of firearm equipment manufacturer Yakeda Tactical Gear Co, which exports most of its products to the United States, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man uses a hand-pump to collect water as idols of Hindu deities taken out from river Ganges after immersion are seen, in Howrah, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

