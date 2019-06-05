Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
WWII D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Toys are seen on the ground near policemen, who stand guard during a protest following a recent incident involving Kyrylo Tliavov, a five-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by drunken police officers and later died in a hospital, in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi in Kiev Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meet in Downing Street, as part of Trump's state visit in London. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew Dojo Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds up a child as he watches a performance given by amateur art groups of the wives of officers of units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) selected in the seventh round of the second-term contest of art groups of KPA officers' wives, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Members of Russia's National Guard line up as Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby floats during an anti-Trump protest in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A pro-U.S. President Donald Trump supporter reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
An ariel view of the Iguazu Falls is seen after heavy rains at the Iguazu National Park near the Foz do Iguacu city, Brazil. REUTERS/Cristian Rizzi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A member of Iraqi muslims dervishes of Sufis, puts a torch of fire into his mouth as he takes part in a ritual during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
New Buddhist sculptures are seen covered at Tam Son pagoda in Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a march against President Juan Orlando Hernandez government's plans to privatize healthcare and education, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A street hawker sells balloons during Eid al-Fitr, celebration to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seen at Winfield House during Trump's state visit in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Model Lily Aldridge arrives for the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Trafalgar Square, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A prop promoting the film 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is pictured on the roof of the Cinerama Dome theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
People enjoy sunset in a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
