Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Paratroopers take part in a commemorative parachute jump over Sannverville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paratroopers take part in a commemorative parachute jump over Sannverville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Paratroopers take part in a commemorative parachute jump over Sannverville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 24
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 24
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 24
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 24
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Men watch the cruise ship MS Empress of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, as it leaves the bay of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Men watch the cruise ship MS Empress of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, as it leaves the bay of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Men watch the cruise ship MS Empress of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, as it leaves the bay of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 24
People visit the graves of their loved ones during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

People visit the graves of their loved ones during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People visit the graves of their loved ones during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Close
7 / 24
An upside down car is seen following a tornado in Bocholt, Germany. Facebook/Bjorn Stumpf/via REUTERS

An upside down car is seen following a tornado in Bocholt, Germany. Facebook/Bjorn Stumpf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
An upside down car is seen following a tornado in Bocholt, Germany. Facebook/Bjorn Stumpf/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 24
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
U.S. World War II paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, a 97-year-old who served with the 101st Airbone, jumps during a commemorative parachute jump over Carentan on the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. World War II paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, a 97-year-old who served with the 101st Airbone, jumps during a commemorative parachute jump over Carentan on the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S. World War II paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, a 97-year-old who served with the 101st Airbone, jumps during a commemorative parachute jump over Carentan on the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart from Southampton Airport, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart from Southampton Airport, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart from Southampton Airport, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 24
An ariel view of the Iguazu Falls is seen after heavy rains at the Iguazu National Park near the Foz do Iguacu city, Brazil. REUTERS/Cristian Rizzi

An ariel view of the Iguazu Falls is seen after heavy rains at the Iguazu National Park near the Foz do Iguacu city, Brazil. REUTERS/Cristian Rizzi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
An ariel view of the Iguazu Falls is seen after heavy rains at the Iguazu National Park near the Foz do Iguacu city, Brazil. REUTERS/Cristian Rizzi
Close
13 / 24
People vote at a polling station during the Danish general election in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

People vote at a polling station during the Danish general election in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People vote at a polling station during the Danish general election in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
14 / 24
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 24
A woman sits in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman sits in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A woman sits in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 24
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden departs after a campaign stop at Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden departs after a campaign stop at Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden departs after a campaign stop at Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Sailors stand to attention on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, as they wait for the MV Boudicca to pass as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sailors stand to attention on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, as they wait for the MV Boudicca to pass as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Sailors stand to attention on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, as they wait for the MV Boudicca to pass as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 24
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
20 / 24
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
21 / 24
U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS.

U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS.
Close
22 / 24
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
23 / 24
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 05 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 03 2019
Photos of the month: May

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2019.

May 31 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

President Trump and other world leaders attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.

Trump visits Ireland

Trump visits Ireland

After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key visit, where he will be spending almost all of his time at one of his golf resorts.

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros.

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA train before it's slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Remembering Tiananmen

Remembering Tiananmen

People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast