Editor's Choice Pictures

Paratroopers take part in a commemorative parachute jump over Sannverville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain....more
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Men watch the cruise ship MS Empress of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, as it leaves the bay of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People visit the graves of their loved ones during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
An upside down car is seen following a tornado in Bocholt, Germany. Facebook/Bjorn Stumpf/via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. World War II paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, a 97-year-old who served with the 101st Airbone, jumps during a commemorative parachute jump over Carentan on the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart from Southampton Airport, Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ariel view of the Iguazu Falls is seen after heavy rains at the Iguazu National Park near the Foz do Iguacu city, Brazil. REUTERS/Cristian Rizzi
People vote at a polling station during the Danish general election in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman sits in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden departs after a campaign stop at Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS
Sailors stand to attention on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, as they wait for the MV Boudicca to pass as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico....more
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS.
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
