Editor's Choice Pictures

Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Normandy, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
U.S President Donald Trump greets WWII veterans during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A demonstrator performs as she takes part in a rally during a teachers' national strike against the government in demand of better working conditions, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Britain's Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt stand by wreaths of flowers during an international D-Day commemoration ceremony on Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Fred Tanneau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A litter of white Bengal tiger cubs, who were born in May, is pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
A disused fuel station is rebranded as 'Donald Plaza' with fuel pumps painted in gold during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in the County Clare village of Doonbeg, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Lieutenant General Darryl A. Williams, Superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point walks with other military and law enforcement officials to a news conference after a military training accident killed at least one West Point cadet and injuring nearly two dozen cadets in Highland Mills, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Roberto Marquez, known as Roberz, writes on a large U.S. flag as part of a protest called 'United States of Immigrants', aimed to demand respect for the migrants, near a border wall in El Paso, Texas, as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Residents perform a yoga class on Capao Redondo Favela rooftop in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen in action during the Women's Long Jump at the Diamond League in Rome. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
U.S. World War II veteran Carl Mann, from Indiana, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Mann, who died at the age of 96, was among the Allied troops who stormed Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied northern France during the invasion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Paratroopers take part in a commemorative parachute jump over Sannverville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
People visit the graves of their loved ones during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S. Air Force Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson performs in a F-35A Lightning II in a demonstration during the Miami Beach Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Demonstrators throw stones towards Indian police during clashes after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A woman sits in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
