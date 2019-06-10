Editor's Choice Pictures
A man stands as he looks at the smoke coming out from a chemical and a cloth warehouse after a fire broke out on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A guard lies on the ground after falling off his horse during the Trooping the Colour parade in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A volcanic ash cloud from Mount Sinabung hovers over Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Sinarisa Sitepu via REUTERS
A lawyer comforts Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, during a court hearing in Moscow. . REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Show host James Corden during the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fire is seen at the Warsaw Hub construction in Warsaw, Poland. Ada Zielinska/via REUTERS
Dita von Teese performs during the opening ceremony of the 26th Life Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Marisa Tomei arrives at the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An opposition supporter holds a U.S. flag outside Parliament building during an anti-government protest, calling on Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Trumpeter James Andrews plays during a second-line parade celebrating the late New Orleans musician Dr. John in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants perform during the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People vote during presidential election in the village of Tuzdybastau outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
U.S. President Donald Trump shouts an answer following a reporter's question as he arrives following overseas travel at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A police officer uses a pepper spray during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A migrant from India registers to get his permission to cross the country at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shakes hands on 5th Avenue at the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jose Alvarado Jr.
Special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie speaks to people in Riohacha, Colombia. Courtesy of UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/via REUTERS
Greyhounds compete during an annual international dog race in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Chinese President Xi Jinping reacts while greeting participants, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (R) stand nearby, after a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A person smiles during the Gay Pride Parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Tony Awards
Highlights from Broadway's biggest night.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Women's World Cup: Day 3
Highlights from Day 2 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Women's World Cup: Day 2
Highlights from Day 2 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Women's World Cup kicks off in France
Highlights from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.