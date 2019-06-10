Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A man stands as he looks at the smoke coming out from a chemical and a cloth warehouse after a fire broke out on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
A guard lies on the ground after falling off his horse during the Trooping the Colour parade in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
A volcanic ash cloud from Mount Sinabung hovers over Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Sinarisa Sitepu via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A lawyer comforts Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, during a court hearing in Moscow. . REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Show host James Corden during the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Fire is seen at the Warsaw Hub construction in Warsaw, Poland. Ada Zielinska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Dita von Teese performs during the opening ceremony of the 26th Life Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Marisa Tomei arrives at the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
An opposition supporter holds a U.S. flag outside Parliament building during an anti-government protest, calling on Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Trumpeter James Andrews plays during a second-line parade celebrating the late New Orleans musician Dr. John in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Participants perform during the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
People vote during presidential election in the village of Tuzdybastau outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump shouts an answer following a reporter's question as he arrives following overseas travel at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
A police officer uses a pepper spray during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A migrant from India registers to get his permission to cross the country at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shakes hands on 5th Avenue at the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jose Alvarado Jr.

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie speaks to people in Riohacha, Colombia. Courtesy of UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Greyhounds compete during an annual international dog race in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping reacts while greeting participants, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (R) stand nearby, after a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
A person smiles during the Gay Pride Parade in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
