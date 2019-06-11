Editor's Choice Pictures
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Emergency crews survey damage on a rooftop of a building after a helicopter crash in New York City. NYFD/via REUTERS
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant sits on the court after an apparent injury during the second quarter in game five against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
A portion of the The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is seen during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Models present creations during the PARIA /FARZANEH catwalk at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People walk along a pathway near the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Juan Pablo Bayona
A man meditates amid clashes of demonstrators with riot police during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan celebrates scoring their first goal against Cameroon with team mates during the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest against presidential election results, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Emergency vehicles fill the street at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Maia Sandu, who was appointed as prime minister of Moldova, speaks to the media after the first meeting of the new cabinet, in Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Central American migrants sleep outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Tourists are welcomed by two Sri Lankan girls as they disembark from MS Europa 2 cruise ship at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A protester cleans the face of another man bleeding after being hit in the head, near the home of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, during a march called by opposition parties and civil society to protest against the government in Port-au-Prince,...more
A lock of German composer Ludwig van Beethoven's hair is seen on display ahead of a Sotheby's auction, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Will Russell
Emergency first responders are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A volcanic ash cloud from Mount Sinabung hovers over Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Sinarisa Sitepu via REUTERS
Bryan Cranston accepts the Leading Actor in a Play award for Network at the Tony Awards. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A farmer harvests rice by a paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action against Japan at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
