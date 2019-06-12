Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Investigators survey the rooftop of the AXA Equitable Center building on Seventh Avenue, following the helicopter crash in Manhattan. Courtesy NBC New York/via REUTERS
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man works on nickel laterite ore at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People take photos of the Empire State Building from the Top of the Rock in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Insects are seen at Protix, the first farm capable of large scale production of insects for use in animal feed that opened in Bergen-op-Zoom, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Palestinian worker carries clay pots as the sun rays penetrate through the ceiling of a pottery workshop in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie during the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model of a electro-hybrid silent airtaxi that is designed to carry four passengers at the prize of a first class rail ticket is seen during its unveiling in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Afghan workers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Phil Noble
President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.
Women's World Cup: Day 5
Highlights from June 11 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Balloons over London
Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Women's World Cup: Day 4
Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
Japan's office chair grand prix
Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course.