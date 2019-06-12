Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 12, 2019 | 7:15am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 24
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 24
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Close
3 / 24
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People cross the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 24
Investigators survey the rooftop of the AXA Equitable Center building on Seventh Avenue, following the helicopter crash in Manhattan. Courtesy NBC New York/via REUTERS

Investigators survey the rooftop of the AXA Equitable Center building on Seventh Avenue, following the helicopter crash in Manhattan. Courtesy NBC New York/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Investigators survey the rooftop of the AXA Equitable Center building on Seventh Avenue, following the helicopter crash in Manhattan. Courtesy NBC New York/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 24
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 24
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 24
A man works on nickel laterite ore at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man works on nickel laterite ore at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A man works on nickel laterite ore at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 24
People take photos of the Empire State Building from the Top of the Rock in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take photos of the Empire State Building from the Top of the Rock in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
People take photos of the Empire State Building from the Top of the Rock in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 24
Insects are seen at Protix, the first farm capable of large scale production of insects for use in animal feed that opened in Bergen-op-Zoom, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Insects are seen at Protix, the first farm capable of large scale production of insects for use in animal feed that opened in Bergen-op-Zoom, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Insects are seen at Protix, the first farm capable of large scale production of insects for use in animal feed that opened in Bergen-op-Zoom, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 24
A Palestinian worker carries clay pots as the sun rays penetrate through the ceiling of a pottery workshop in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker carries clay pots as the sun rays penetrate through the ceiling of a pottery workshop in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A Palestinian worker carries clay pots as the sun rays penetrate through the ceiling of a pottery workshop in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 24
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie during the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie during the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie during the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
17 / 24
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 24
A model of a electro-hybrid silent airtaxi that is designed to carry four passengers at the prize of a first class rail ticket is seen during its unveiling in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A model of a electro-hybrid silent airtaxi that is designed to carry four passengers at the prize of a first class rail ticket is seen during its unveiling in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A model of a electro-hybrid silent airtaxi that is designed to carry four passengers at the prize of a first class rail ticket is seen during its unveiling in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
19 / 24
Afghan workers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan workers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Afghan workers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
20 / 24
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
22 / 24
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Phil Noble

New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 24
President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 11 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 10 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 07 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Hong Kong

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.

Women's World Cup: Day 5

Women's World Cup: Day 5

Highlights from June 11 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Balloons over London

Balloons over London

Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.

Women's World Cup: Day 4

Women's World Cup: Day 4

Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.

White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade

White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade

Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.

Japan's office chair grand prix

Japan's office chair grand prix

Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast