Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2019 | 7:55am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 23
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 23
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 23
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 23
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 23
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he takes part in the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he takes part in the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he takes part in the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
6 / 23
Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy for the first time since those events to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at Milan's Linate airport, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy for the first time since those events to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy for the first time since those events to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at Milan's Linate airport, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
7 / 23
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 23
Retired Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen arrives at an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 10, 2019. Halvorsen flew into the event in a C-47 Skytrain aircraft like the ones he flew to deliver supplies to West Berlin in 1948 and 1949. Courtesy U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden/via REUTERS

Retired Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen arrives at an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 10, 2019. Halvorsen flew into the event in a C-47 Skytrain aircraft like the ones he flew to deliver...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Retired Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen arrives at an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 10, 2019. Halvorsen flew into the event in a C-47 Skytrain aircraft like the ones he flew to deliver supplies to West Berlin in 1948 and 1949. Courtesy U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 23
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 23
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
11 / 23
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 23
Lost golf balls are pictured on the floor of the Pacific Ocean in Stillwater Cove near Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Alex Weber/via REUTERS

Lost golf balls are pictured on the floor of the Pacific Ocean in Stillwater Cove near Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Alex Weber/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Lost golf balls are pictured on the floor of the Pacific Ocean in Stillwater Cove near Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Alex Weber/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 23
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 23
A wooden brazier and burnt stones from an archaeological site in western China that provided evidence for the burning of cannabis at a cemetery locale roughly 2,500 years ago, is shown in this image from the Pamir Mountains in Xinjiang region, released from Beijing. Courtesy Xinhua Wu/via REUTERS

A wooden brazier and burnt stones from an archaeological site in western China that provided evidence for the burning of cannabis at a cemetery locale roughly 2,500 years ago, is shown in this image from the Pamir Mountains in Xinjiang region,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A wooden brazier and burnt stones from an archaeological site in western China that provided evidence for the burning of cannabis at a cemetery locale roughly 2,500 years ago, is shown in this image from the Pamir Mountains in Xinjiang region, released from Beijing. Courtesy Xinhua Wu/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 23
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their second goal against Norway with Amel Majri at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their second goal against Norway with Amel Majri at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their second goal against Norway with Amel Majri at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 23
Boats are anchored at the bank of the river Buriganga which are used to carry passengers crossing the river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Boats are anchored at the bank of the river Buriganga which are used to carry passengers crossing the river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Boats are anchored at the bank of the river Buriganga which are used to carry passengers crossing the river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 23
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders leaves after delivering remarks during a campaign event at George Washington University in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders leaves after delivering remarks during a campaign event at George Washington University in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders leaves after delivering remarks during a campaign event at George Washington University in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 23
Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo
Close
19 / 23
A protester throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 23
A fisherman swims to shore after his boat capsized due to high waves ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu at Veraval, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A fisherman swims to shore after his boat capsized due to high waves ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu at Veraval, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A fisherman swims to shore after his boat capsized due to high waves ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu at Veraval, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 23
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
Close
22 / 23
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 12 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 11 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 10 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.

St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup

The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Women's World Cup: Day 6

Women's World Cup: Day 6

Highlights from June 12 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights

Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights

Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.

E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast