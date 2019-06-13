Editor's Choice Pictures
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he takes part in the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy for the first time since those events to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at...more
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Retired Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen arrives at an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 10, 2019. Halvorsen flew into the event in a C-47 Skytrain aircraft like the ones he flew to deliver...more
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lost golf balls are pictured on the floor of the Pacific Ocean in Stillwater Cove near Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. Alex Weber/via REUTERS
Actor Tom Hanks poses with his character Woody at the premiere for Toy Story 4 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A wooden brazier and burnt stones from an archaeological site in western China that provided evidence for the burning of cannabis at a cemetery locale roughly 2,500 years ago, is shown in this image from the Pamir Mountains in Xinjiang region,...more
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their second goal against Norway with Amel Majri at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boats are anchored at the bank of the river Buriganga which are used to carry passengers crossing the river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders leaves after delivering remarks during a campaign event at George Washington University in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ugandan medical staff are seen as they inspect the ebola preparedness facilities at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo
A protester throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fisherman swims to shore after his boat capsized due to high waves ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu at Veraval, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
