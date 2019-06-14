Editor's Choice Pictures
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and center Serge Ibaka celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran. ISNA/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington....more
Children smile as they play with a polythene sheet in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A shoe polisher waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Australia at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
China's players celebrate after the match against South Africa during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Marceline and Patricia Kamanzi, immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo, attend their sister's naturalization ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy for the first time since those events to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at...more
A herd of cattle is seen stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Jian, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry celebrate winning the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
A man cools off under a water pipe from a canal on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man is seen inside a burnt house during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer
Two occupants of stranded van are lifted unhurt by a crane during heavy rain in Spluegen, Switzerland. Graubuenden Police/via REUTERS
Fans celebrate their win in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on a large screen in a fan zone in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
German Member of the European Parliament and AFD leader Jorg Meuthen attends a news conference on the formation of a new far-right European Parliament group to represent nationalists' interests at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium....more
A woman poses for a picture next to a caterpillar-tracked Bentley Continental GT, which was modified by Russian car engineering enthusiasts, during a demonstration in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Women carry pitchers filled with water from an opening made to filter water next to a polluted lake in Thane, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Musician Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, and later Yusuf receives an award from Dave Matthews during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductions in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is escorted handcuffed by NYPD officers as he exits the New York City Police Department's Special Victims Division (SVU) in Harlem. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to the Mir TV channel ahead of his visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
China's fan before the match against South Africa at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Herdsmen direct a herd of cattle, sheep and goats as they migrate to the summer pasturing areas at a mountainous Region in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Automous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
