Editor's Choice Pictures

People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
People are evacuated outside Row NYC hotel, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Wimbledon trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
France's President Emmanuel Macron stands in an Acmat VLRA vehicle next to French army's chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Liam Williams knocks down Karim Achour during the WBC Silver Middleweight Title match at London's O2 Arena. Action Images/Adam Holt

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden kisses an audience member's hand during a campaign stop at Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
French Gendarmes remove fences next to a burning portable toilet during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Immigration rights activists wait in front of the door of a house as they hand out pamphlets as communities braced for a reported wave of deportation raids across the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, in Miami. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Russian Proton-M booster with the Spektr-RG space observatory blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A woman uses her mobile phone to take pictures of bullet holes in windows damaged during the attack on the Divine Mercy Church last year when a group of demonstrators protested against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
The sun sets on midtown Manhattan during a blackout in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker speaks with a resident while campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Helicopters fly over the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Single-adult male detainees stand inside a holding area inside the Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert stands outside her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Extinction Rebellion activists march through East London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
People dressed like Kate Bush take part in 'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever' flash mob in Berlin , Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Anti-parallel trading protesters react as they facing police during a march at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Indonesia's marine soldiers release a shot using a multiple launch rocket the RM-70 during a drill at Banongan beach in Situbondo, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Budi Candra Setya/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Romania's Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
