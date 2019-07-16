Editor's Choice Pictures
President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as part of the ebola screening upon entering the General Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen,...more
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
England's Eoin Morgan holds the Cricket World Cup with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May outside number 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Haitian man bathes during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Courtney Wild looks on outside of the Southern District of New York court after a bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors from the Mystorin Theatre Ensemble perform in a show that uses all seven floors of the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Benjamin Bramley and Steele Johnson of the U.S. compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A migrant with her daughter, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers, as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, rest outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe...more
Woman hides from the rain under a tree in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Children enjoy on a beach in the city of Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani loses his batting helmet while swinging on a foul ball against the Houston Astros. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Extinction Rebellion climate activists raise a mast on their boat during a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as the 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base
A member of the Mexican National Guard stands guard near the border between Mexico and U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Revellers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A diver jumps off a cliff during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Raouche rock in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Central American migrants, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers, as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, sleep outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe...more
Police officers escort a far-right activist from the SERB movement, who attempted to disturb participants of a rally in support of independent candidates for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia....more
Rescue workers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigration rights activists wait in front of the door of a house as they hand out pamphlets as communities braced for a reported wave of deportation raids across the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, in Miami, Florida....more
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
