Editor's Choice Pictures

President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as part of the ebola screening upon entering the General Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
England's Eoin Morgan holds the Cricket World Cup with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May outside number 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A Haitian man bathes during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Courtney Wild looks on outside of the Southern District of New York court after a bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Actors from the Mystorin Theatre Ensemble perform in a show that uses all seven floors of the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Benjamin Bramley and Steele Johnson of the U.S. compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A migrant with her daughter, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers, as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, rest outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Woman hides from the rain under a tree in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Children enjoy on a beach in the city of Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani loses his batting helmet while swinging on a foul ball against the Houston Astros. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Extinction Rebellion climate activists raise a mast on their boat during a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as the 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A member of the Mexican National Guard stands guard near the border between Mexico and U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Revellers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A diver jumps off a cliff during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Raouche rock in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Central American migrants, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers, as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, sleep outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Police officers escort a far-right activist from the SERB movement, who attempted to disturb participants of a rally in support of independent candidates for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Rescue workers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Immigration rights activists wait in front of the door of a house as they hand out pamphlets as communities braced for a reported wave of deportation raids across the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
