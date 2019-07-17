Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 17, 2019 | 7:15am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 23
A resident looks out of her house as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

A resident looks out of her house as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A resident looks out of her house as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Close
2 / 23
An American alligator measuring over five feet long, captured in a Chicago lagoon after eluding officials for nearly a week, is shown in Chicago. City of Chicago/via REUTERS

An American alligator measuring over five feet long, captured in a Chicago lagoon after eluding officials for nearly a week, is shown in Chicago. City of Chicago/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
An American alligator measuring over five feet long, captured in a Chicago lagoon after eluding officials for nearly a week, is shown in Chicago. City of Chicago/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 23
A vendor waits for customers as he sells vegetables amid floodwater, after the rain in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A vendor waits for customers as he sells vegetables amid floodwater, after the rain in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A vendor waits for customers as he sells vegetables amid floodwater, after the rain in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
4 / 23
President Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
President Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 23
Immigration rights activists hold the "Shutdown ICE" rally outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Immigration rights activists hold the "Shutdown ICE" rally outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Immigration rights activists hold the "Shutdown ICE" rally outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
6 / 23
The full moon, known as the 'Buck Moon', rises over the skyline of New York and One World Trade Center, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The full moon, known as the 'Buck Moon', rises over the skyline of New York and One World Trade Center, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
The full moon, known as the 'Buck Moon', rises over the skyline of New York and One World Trade Center, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 23
Fans take pictures of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during practice ahead of the British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Fans take pictures of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during practice ahead of the British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Fans take pictures of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during practice ahead of the British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Close
8 / 23
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 23
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 23
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 23
A migrant boards a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue his journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A migrant boards a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue his journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A migrant boards a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue his journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Close
12 / 23
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
13 / 23
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Close
14 / 23
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base

Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
15 / 23
A Guatemalan migrant is embraced by his relatives upon his arrival from the United States, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Guatemalan migrant is embraced by his relatives upon his arrival from the United States, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A Guatemalan migrant is embraced by his relatives upon his arrival from the United States, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 23
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees watch from a window as activists hold the 'Shutdown ICE' rally in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees watch from a window as activists hold the 'Shutdown ICE' rally in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees watch from a window as activists hold the 'Shutdown ICE' rally in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
17 / 23
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 23
A man speaks on his mobile phone among parked trishaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man speaks on his mobile phone among parked trishaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A man speaks on his mobile phone among parked trishaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 23
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority...more

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
20 / 23
England's Eoin Morgan with the Cricket World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street, London with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

England's Eoin Morgan with the Cricket World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street, London with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
England's Eoin Morgan with the Cricket World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street, London with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
21 / 23
A Brazilian soldier looks through a musical instrument during a national flag hoisting ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A Brazilian soldier looks through a musical instrument during a national flag hoisting ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A Brazilian soldier looks through a musical instrument during a national flag hoisting ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
22 / 23
President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah...more

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 16 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 15 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 12 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jul 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary

Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary

Images of the partial lunar eclipse on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.

When we went to the moon

When we went to the moon

Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette 20 years ago today.

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four confirmed dead, a fire department official said.

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences:

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission:

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the star-studded premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast