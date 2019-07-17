Editor's Choice Pictures
Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
A resident looks out of her house as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
An American alligator measuring over five feet long, captured in a Chicago lagoon after eluding officials for nearly a week, is shown in Chicago. City of Chicago/via REUTERS
A vendor waits for customers as he sells vegetables amid floodwater, after the rain in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
President Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Immigration rights activists hold the "Shutdown ICE" rally outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
The full moon, known as the 'Buck Moon', rises over the skyline of New York and One World Trade Center, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans take pictures of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during practice ahead of the British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A migrant boards a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue his journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Zorro Ranch, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Stanley, New Mexico. REUTERS/Drone Base
A Guatemalan migrant is embraced by his relatives upon his arrival from the United States, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees watch from a window as activists hold the 'Shutdown ICE' rally in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the attempted coup at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man speaks on his mobile phone among parked trishaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority...more
England's Eoin Morgan with the Cricket World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street, London with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Brazilian soldier looks through a musical instrument during a national flag hoisting ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
