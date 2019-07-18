Editor's Choice Pictures
An aerial view shows smoke and flame rise from the three-story Kyoto Animation building which was torched in Kyoto, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Puerto Rican environmental activist Tito Kayak climbs the pole in front of the capitol building to take down the flag of USA during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico....more
Juan Cerdas, whose hobby is feeding wild crocodiles, kisses a large crocodile in the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile population in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Tomra Vecere and Tor Stumo hold a poster of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 victims at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee hearing on the 'State of Aviation Safety' in the aftermath of two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes since...more
A woman displaced by the recent flood sleeps inside a classroom of Shree Sarsawati Higher Secondary School at Bhalohiya village in Rautahat, Nepal. REUTERS/Riwaj Rai
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump shout at a protester as he is escorted by security out of a 'Keep America Great' campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Workers stand next to an excavator robot during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony where Hindu worshippers had a ritual with throwing offerings such crops and livestock into the crater as thanks giving to their gods, in Probolinggo, East...more
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens as David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'Examining Facebook's Proposed Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Consumers, Investors, and the...more
\Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano makes a leaping catch in center field against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Greenville, North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A flag of the U.S. flutters behind a Mexican couple kissing before crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S. on the Paso del Norte international bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Attendees sit and eat at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police detain a demonstrator during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
The peloton in action during Stage 11 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kate Shortman of Britain competes at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Students wait for Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A plane passes by a large inflated astronaut outside the Museum of Flight on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission launch in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Kids play in a water fountain on a hot day outside the walls of Jerusalem's old city. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A Congolese health worker administers ebola vaccine to a child at the Himbi Health Centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Attendee Ana Niebla arrives in costume as Princess Penny Wise for opening night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Sidama youth leader carrying a flag addresses people as they gather for a meeting to declare their own region in Hawassa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Alexander Avila, 3, who suffers the symptoms of lead poisoning contracted from lead-based paint stands outside his home in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A flock of sheep graze near the Invalides during the last stage of the urban Transhumance of the Grand Paris in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
