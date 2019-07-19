Editor's Choice Pictures
One of the members of the Franciscan Action Network and immigration rights activists is arrested during a demonstration calling for the end of immigrant detention on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
F/A-18F aircrafts are seen on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Flowers are placed in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building to mourn the victims of the arson attack in Kyoto, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Trump speaks to reporters while hosting Team USA for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Volunteer Chris Perry dressed in a Superman costume, watches over attendees as they arrive at the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Puerto Rican environmental activist Tito Kayak climbs the pole in front of the capitol building to take down the flag of USA during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico....more
Tiger Woods during the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Juan Cerdas, whose hobby is feeding wild crocodiles, kisses a large crocodile in the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile population in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Workers stand next to an excavator robot during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Municipal police officers and members of the Mexican National Guard stand guard near the border between Mexico and U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Congolese health worker administers ebola vaccine to a child at the Himbi Health Centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A rainbow during the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony where Hindu worshippers had a ritual with throwing offerings such crops and livestock into the crater as thanks giving to their gods, in Probolinggo, East...more
A woman displaced by the recent flood sleeps inside a classroom of Shree Sarsawati Higher Secondary School at Bhalohiya village in Rautahat, Nepal. REUTERS/Riwaj Rai
Folk artists create sparks with molten iron during a performance in Hengnan county, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Attendees sit and eat at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
The peloton in action during Stage 11 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kate Shortman of Britain competes at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez jumps and catches a fly ball against the Oakland Athletics. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Kids play in a water fountain on a hot day outside the walls of Jerusalem's old city. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Attendee Ana Niebla arrives in costume as Princess Penny Wise for opening night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A flock of sheep graze near the Invalides during the last stage of the urban Transhumance of the Grand Paris in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A flag of the U.S. flutters behind a Mexican couple kissing before crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S. on the Paso del Norte international bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
